Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 10: Kartik Aaryan film strikes right chord with the audience

Luka Chuppi, starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, is continuing to perform well at the box office. The romantic comedy is helmed by Laxman Utekar.

The film, on Saturday, minted Rs 5.20 crore thus taking its total collection to Rs 62.05 crore.

Despite stiff competition from latest releases such as Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla, Luka Chuppi has managed to pull in audience.

The rom-com also features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak among others in significant roles.

Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Kartik Aaryan said, “For me, this was very different. From being that flamboyant Sonu (in Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety) to becoming this honest, earnest Guddu Shukla, who hails from a small town. I don’t have a flamboyance which was seen in the earlier films. He is not stylish at all. The way he talks, he is not polished. But he is educated.”

He added, “This was the first time I was working on the dialect for a movie. This was the first time I was not playing a Delhi boy. So there are a lot of first attempts in this film. Though it was still the same genre of comedy, yet as an actor I had to do a lot.”