Box office performance of Karan Johar’s last five production ventures

Karan Johar’s Dhadak, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, is all set to hit the screens on July 20. The Dharma film, which is an adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, is expected to set the cash registers ringing. The film has been directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously helmed movies such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Johar’s box office game has been fairly decent in the past, thanks to Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kapoor & Sons. Here’s how his last five production ventures have performed at the box office:

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

The Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer made a lifetime collection of Rs 116.68 crore at the box office. The movie was written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It received a warm reception from critics as well. Badrinath Ki Dulhania released on March 10, 2017.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The film, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai in pivotal roles, hit the big screen on October 28, 2016. Its total collection stands at Rs 112.48 crore. The film was hailed for its performances and music.

Kapoor & Sons

Karan Johar’s Kapoor & Sons made a total sum of Rs 102.24 crore. Directed by Shakun Batra, Kapoor & Sons released on March 18, 2016. The film featured Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt in significant roles.

Ungli

Ungli was directed by Rensil D’Silva, who helmed Kurbaan and the first two seasons of the Anil Kapoor show 24 as well. Ungli collected a total sum of Rs 19.47 crore at the box office. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut among others in significant roles. Ungli released on November 28, 2014.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

The Shashank Khaitan directorial released on July 11, 2014. It featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead. For a film made on a budget of Rs 33 crore, the romantic comedy churned an impressive Rs 76.81 crore at the box office.

