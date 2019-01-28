Manikarnika box office collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut starrer sets ticket windows on fire

Co-directed by Kangana Ranaut and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is raking in huge numbers at the box office.

This period drama earned Rs 8.75 crore on opening day. And after two days, its total collection now stands at Rs 26.85 crore.

The film is seeing an upward trend in its box office collection despite a stiff competition from Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray, based on the life of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted Mankarnika’s box office figures. He wrote, “#Manikarnika sees remarkable growth on Day 2… Strong word of mouth has come into play, while #RepublicDay holiday has given the much-required boost… Day 3 will be in double digits again… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 26.85 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu.”

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, is based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai, one of the key leaders in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

This period drama, released on January 25, is completely filled with nationalistic fervour and evokes patriotism among the audience at large.

Mentioning the same, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta, in her review, wrote, “As promised, Manikarnika does tick all the nationalistic boxes. It is getting a perfectly-timed Republic Day release. And there are plenty of eye-roll moments as it chases the red-faced Brits, and raises the flag. It may have been Jhansi, but it is clearly a prelude to the ‘tiranga’. But what keeps us with the film is Rani Ranaut, who in her best moments, owns her part, the single-track narrative, and the screen.”