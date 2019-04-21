Kalank box office collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan film needs a boost

Kalank has accumulated Rs 44.65 crore after three days of its theatrical run. It earned Rs 11.60 on Friday.

While on paper the numbers do look strong, the film, made reportedly on a budget of Rs 150 crore, needs a much better performance just to break even.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank stars Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Kalank sees minimal growth on Day 3 [#GoodFriday holiday]… Big jump is clearly missing… Plexes better, mass circuits ordinary/weak… Now dependent on Sat and Sun to add to the total… Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr. Total: ₹ 44.65 cr. India biz.”

The movie’s critical reception is nothing to write home about either. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it one-and-a-half star.

Shubhra wrote, “There is enough and more here, plot-wise, for a bunch of films. But finally, despite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s histrionics (the former looking as if he could well belong to that era, and Bhatt staying watchable, if increasingly, exasperatingly familiar), and Dixit’s wondrous dancing abilities (nobody can touch her when it comes to the grace she displays when she is on the floor), Kalank doesn’t really lift off the screen. The whole feels like a giant set, stately and ponderous and minus impact; the cast all costumed and perfumed and largely life-less, sparking only in bits and pieces. As a character says, two-thirds into the film, ‘yeh kissa yahin nipat jaata’.

“That would have been the best thing,” she added.