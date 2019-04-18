Kalank box office collection Day 1: Varun-Alia starrer off to a good start

Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, Kalank released on April 17. The film was released on a Wednesday because the makers wanted to make the most out of the extended weekend and with no competition in sight, it looks like the film will have a splendid time at the box office.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier predicted that the film might earn Rs 18-20 crore on its first day. He told indianexpress.com, “Depending upon the feedback of the audience it may go up as well but even it falls down, it won’t go down below Rs 15 crore.”

So far, Kalank has gotten mixed reviews from critics so it is yet to be seen how the film fares at the box office.

Girish Johar also said, “Kalank is coming from one of the topmost production houses, Dharma, which is the pioneer of making mega-budget movies. Releasing in the middle of the week, it is cashing in on the holiday of Mahavir Jayanti. The makers are looking at a mammoth release and are eyeing maximum numbers before Avengers: Endgame release on April 26. Having a long weekend, I expect a good start as it looks big.”

Kalank will not face any competition until the release of Avengers: Endgame on April 26.

The indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one-and-a-half stars and wrote, “Kalank doesn’t really lift off the screen. The whole feels like a giant set, stately and ponderous and minus impact; the characters all costumed and perfumed and largely life-less, sparking only in bits and pieces.”