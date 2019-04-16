Kalank box office collection prediction: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan film to earn Rs 18-20 crore on Day 1

Dharma Productions’ period drama Kalank, starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, releases on Wednesday. With the last few films of Dharma registering their names in the list of superhits, Kalank has a lot of expectations riding on it. Film trade analysts believe that with the grandeur of its sets, an interesting narrative and larger-than-life characters, Kalank has blockbuster written all over it. And, if everything goes well for the Abhishek Varman directorial, it will be one of the biggest summer releases.

Advertising

“Kalank is coming from one of the topmost production houses, Dharma, which is the pioneer of making mega-budget movies. Releasing in the middle of the week, it is cashing in on the holiday of Mahavir Jayanti. The makers are looking at a mammoth release and are eyeing maximum numbers before Avengers: Endgame release on April 26. Having a long weekend, I expect a good start as it looks big. People will at least watch it once. It will be the first preference of moviegoers also because there are no other options,” suggested film trade analyst Girish Johar.

Predicting a double-digit opening, he added, “To top it all, Kalank has Varun, Alia, Madhuri, Sanjay, Sonakshi and Aditya. The songs have also been lapped up by the audience. It will definitely be a big summer release. I peg the film’s day one collection anywhere around Rs 18-20 crore. Depending upon the feedback of the audience it may go up as well but even it falls down, it won’t go down below Rs 15 crore.”

However, for Dharma Productions’ head honcho Karan Johar, Kalank is beyond box office numbers and is a “labour of love”.

Advertising

Set in the 1940s, Kalank may topple the box office records of the top earners of 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Total Dhamaal, Kesari and Gully Boy. Girish Johar feels the team Kalank is, “eyeing the bullseye at the box office.” According to him, the film is releasing in over 3000 screens and he feels, “All is benefiting it, be it a huge scale, ‘A’ grade ensemble cast and a good setup. Also, the extensive promotions have increased the awareness level among the audience.”

Now, if the period drama will dominate the box office in the coming days and will enter the Rs 100 crore club in its opening weekend will be known soon.