Toggle Menu
Kalank box office collection Day 8: Alia-Varun film struggling to stay afloathttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/kalank-box-office-collection-day-8-live-updates-5692736/

Kalank box office collection Day 8: Alia-Varun film struggling to stay afloat

Kalank box office collection Day 8: The Abhishek Varman directorial could not match the expectations of the audience as well as critics.

Kalank box office collection
Kalank box office collection Day 8: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer film could not deliver on the expectations.

Kalank was touted to be the film of the year. But the Abhishek Varman directorial could not match the expectations, neither of critics nor the audience.

Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, Kalank was largely criticised for its lack of strong storytelling. The sets and costumes garnered a lot of praise but that just wasn’t enough for the film to sail through.

Taran Adarsh had earlier tweed Kalank’s box office numbers after the fifth day and it stood at Rs 66.03 crore. While it would be a good number for any other film, the same cannot be said for Kalank that was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.

Taran tweeted, “#Kalank is rejected… Has a lacklustre *extended* opening weekend… Will find it difficult to sustain on weekdays… Arrival of #AvengersEndgame [on Fri] will hit biz hard… Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 11.63 cr. Total: ₹ 66.03 cr. India biz.”

Kalank became the biggest opener of 2019 but the film could not maintain its momentum during the extended weekend. The film’s word-of-mouth also did not help its collection.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Kalank.

Kalank was praised for its cinematography by Binod Pradhan but not many were convinced with the convoluted plot. The film marks a rare failure for Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan who usually deliver successes at the box office.

Kalank will have to face the Hollywood film Avengers Endgame from April 26. The competition will probably result in Kalank going out of cinema halls faster as multiplex owners are already planning on increasing the number of shows for Endgame. There are also talks about having 24X7 shows for Endgame.

Kalank released on April 17 and it was expected that the film will make the most out of its run in the 9 days it has before Avengers Endgame, but that did not happen. It is yet to be seen how Kalank fares after it faces this giant competition, but it can be said that the Dharma Productions film is nearing its end at the theaters.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kareena Kapoor on Taimur Ali Khan: He makes me want to work harder every day
2 Sajid Khan and John Abraham dismiss reports of collaboration
3 I keep feeling I constantly debut every two years: Kunal Kemmu