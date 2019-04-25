Kalank box office collection Day 8: Alia-Varun film struggling to stay afloat

Kalank was touted to be the film of the year. But the Abhishek Varman directorial could not match the expectations, neither of critics nor the audience.

Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, Kalank was largely criticised for its lack of strong storytelling. The sets and costumes garnered a lot of praise but that just wasn’t enough for the film to sail through.

Taran Adarsh had earlier tweed Kalank’s box office numbers after the fifth day and it stood at Rs 66.03 crore. While it would be a good number for any other film, the same cannot be said for Kalank that was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.

Taran tweeted, “#Kalank is rejected… Has a lacklustre *extended* opening weekend… Will find it difficult to sustain on weekdays… Arrival of #AvengersEndgame [on Fri] will hit biz hard… Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 11.63 cr. Total: ₹ 66.03 cr. India biz.”

Kalank became the biggest opener of 2019 but the film could not maintain its momentum during the extended weekend. The film’s word-of-mouth also did not help its collection.