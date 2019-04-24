Kalank box office collection Day 7: Varun-Alia film is fighting for survival

Karan Johar’s production venture Kalank is not having a great run at the box office. The multi-starrer’s box office collection currently stands at Rs 66.03 crore. Despite a big star cast which includes names like Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, the costume drama has failed to impress the audience. However, all might not be lost for the movie as film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared the film’s overseas figures.

“#Kalank packs a good number #Overseas… Wed to Sun total: $ 4.835 mn [₹ 33.68 cr]…Day 1: $ 740k Day 2: $ 910k Day 3: $ 1.2 mn Day 4: $ 1.1 mn Day 5: $ 885k. Key markets…USA+Canada: $ 1.78 mn UK: £ 594k UAE+GCC: $ 1.05 mn Australia: A$ 620k,” Taran tweeted.

The pre-Independence drama not only failed to move the viewers, but barely made an impression on critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie a big thumbs down.

“The whole thing feels like a giant set, stately and ponderous and minus impact; the cast all costumed and perfumed and largely lifeless, sparking only in bits and pieces,” a section of her review reads.

Speaking about the failure of the movie, Alia had recently told indianexpress.com, “Janta ki adalat sabse badi adalat hoti ha (audience verdict is supreme). And when the audience does not accept the film, it should not do well. That’s just the way it is. We just have to accept that fact and move on. We will try not to disappoint them the next time.”

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank had released on April 17.