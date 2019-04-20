Kalank box office collection Day 3: Will this Varun Dhawan film cross Rs 50 crore?

While Kalank had the biggest opening of the year so far, its so-so critical reception affected its second day haul. Opening at Rs 21.60 crore on Wednesday, it earned Rs 11.45 crore on Thursday, taking the total to Rs 33.05 crore.

Kalank is directed by Abhishek Verman and features an all-star ensemble cast with names like Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s box office numbers. He wrote, “#Kalank has a fall on Day 2… A decline was on the cards, but the drop is much higher than expected… Will be interesting to see how it fares on Day 3 [#GoodFriday]… Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr. Total: ₹ 33.05 cr. India biz.”

As mentioned earlier, Kalank had not fared well when it comes to critical reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it one-and-a-half star.

She concluded her review by saying, “There is enough and more here, plot-wise, for a bunch of films. But finally, despite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s histrionics (the former looking as if he could well belong to that era, and Bhatt staying watchable, if increasingly, exasperatingly familiar), and Dixit’s wondrous dancing abilities (nobody can touch her when it comes to the grace she displays when she is on the floor), Kalank doesn’t really lift off the screen. The whole feels like a giant set, stately and ponderous and minus impact; the cast all costumed and perfumed and largely life-less, sparking only in bits and pieces. As a character says, two-thirds into the film, ‘yeh kissa yahin nipat jaata’.

“That would have been the best thing,” she added.