Kalank box office collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan starrer exceeds expectations

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt starrer Kalank is officially the biggest opener of 2019. The film earned Rs 21.60 crore on Wednesday. But going by the mixed reviews, the Day 2 collection of the film is expected to be an average one.

The Abhishek Varman’s directorial was released on Wednesday as the makers wanted to make the most out of the extended weekend.

Kalank is also the biggest opener of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt till date.

Film trade analyst Tara Adarsh shared the box office figures of Kalank on Twitter. He wrote, “#Kalank starts with a bang… Emerges biggest opener of 2019 *so far*… Plexes terrific… Impressive cast and hype + massive screen count [4000] + #MahavirJayanti holiday have contributed to a big total… Wed ₹ 21.60 cr. India biz.”

He added, “A midweek release [Wed], #Kalank opens well #Overseas… Wed total: $ 740k [₹ 5.14 cr]…North America: $ 270k. UK: £ 141k. Middle East: $ 115k. Australia: A$ 128k, biggest opener of 2019”

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one-and-a-half stars. Shubhra wrote in the review, “Kalank doesn’t really lift off the screen. The whole feels like a giant set, stately and ponderous and minus impact; the characters all costumed and perfumed and largely life-less, sparking only in bits and pieces.”

She added, “Kalank is stuffed with stars, big and small: Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit come together after years. Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor are there too: that’s a whole lot of people to keep track of, in a movie whose scale and scope and ambition is epic.”