Kabir Singh box office prediction: Shahid Kapoor film to earn Rs 8-10 crore on Day 1

Fans of Shahid Kapoor are eagerly waiting to see him step into the shoes of Vijay Deverakonda in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. According to trade analysts, the romantic drama is expected to register a decent opening courtesy the impressive pre-release buzz around the movie.

Commenting on the positive buzz around Kabir Singh, film trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are looking very good in Kabir Singh. The buzz is exceptionally high. The songs and the trailer have done the trick. It is a remake of Arjun Reddy which was a bumper hit down south. All in all, the movie is being liked by the audience. This would be one of Shahid’s best solo starts at the box office. The youth specifically is pretty much excited to watch the film.”

But there are two factors which might affect the collection of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Girish suggested, “The only dampener for me is the length of the film. It is 2 hours and 55 minutes long. I wish the film holds the audience since the patience level of the audience is short these days. I really hope the director and the producer know what they are getting into because the length is a major concern. Also, it has been given A certificate.”

Girish Johar has pegged the first day box office collection of Kabir Singh at Rs 8-10 crores. He said the rest will depend on the reviews and word of mouth. Also, the debacle of Salman Khan starrer Bharat might benefit Kabir Singh. “Bharat has not met the expectations of the audience. So, the audience is expecting a good movie after a gap,” Girish stated.

Apart from Kabir Singh, Pixar’s Toy Story 4 also releases in India on Friday. The fourth film in the hit franchise also has a good chance to earn at the box office. “Toy Story belongs to a big brand and it has been a successful franchise. The family audiences and the younger kids will surely be watching this. It is a good one for children during the summer holidays. The multiplexes going audiences with kids may go to watch this since they won’t be able to watch Kabir Singh,” Girish said.