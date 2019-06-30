Kabir Singh box office collection Day 9: Shahid-Kiara film to cross Rs 150 crore mark

Toggle Menu
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 9: This Shahid Kapoor film has earned Rs 146.63 crore after 8 days of its theatrical run. It will cross the Rs 150 crore mark soon.

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is as strong as ever in its second week. It earned an impressive Rs 12.21 crore on its eighth day. Clearly, dismal reviews have not affected its business one bit. The word-of-mouth has been superb and it will cross the Rs 150 crore mark soon. Its total collection stands at Rs 146.63 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter handle. He wrote, “#KabirSingh continues to weave magic at BO, despite new films cutting into the market share… Biz on [second] Fri is in double digits, which is exceptional… Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [second Sat]… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr. Total: ₹ 146.63 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, he said, “#KabirSingh has the best *second Friday* of 2019… Scores higher numbers than *all* films released this year… Second Friday biz… #KabirSingh ₹ 12.21 cr #Uri ₹ 7.66 cr #TotalDhamaal ₹ 4.75 cr #Kesari ₹ 4.45 cr #Bharat ₹ 4.30 cr #Badla ₹ 4.05 cr #GullyBoy ₹ 3.90 cr.”

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta among others play pivotal roles in the film.

'Kabir Singh's dream run continues'

Journalist Faridoon Shahryar posted on Twitter, "#KabirSingh has had an extraordinary Saturday. The collections have jumped by 40% on the second Saturday. The dream run continues!"

Kabir Singh has received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it a one-and-a-half stars. Shubhra wrote, "Shahid Kapoor’s physical resemblance to the Reddy character is startling, the same unkempt hair-and-beard, the same dark glasses, but it is not an internally realized performance. Kapoor managed that interiority in Jab We Met in which he was outstanding, and, in parts, in Kaminey. Vijay Deverakonda lets us in, and is not afraid of breaking the boys-don’t-cry myth."

"Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab," she added.

