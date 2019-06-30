Kabir Singh box office collection Day 9: Shahid-Kiara film to cross Rs 150 crore mark

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is as strong as ever in its second week. It earned an impressive Rs 12.21 crore on its eighth day. Clearly, dismal reviews have not affected its business one bit. The word-of-mouth has been superb and it will cross the Rs 150 crore mark soon. Its total collection stands at Rs 146.63 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter handle. He wrote, “#KabirSingh continues to weave magic at BO, despite new films cutting into the market share… Biz on [second] Fri is in double digits, which is exceptional… Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [second Sat]… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr. Total: ₹ 146.63 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, he said, “#KabirSingh has the best *second Friday* of 2019… Scores higher numbers than *all* films released this year… Second Friday biz… #KabirSingh ₹ 12.21 cr #Uri ₹ 7.66 cr #TotalDhamaal ₹ 4.75 cr #Kesari ₹ 4.45 cr #Bharat ₹ 4.30 cr #Badla ₹ 4.05 cr #GullyBoy ₹ 3.90 cr.”

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta among others play pivotal roles in the film.