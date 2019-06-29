Toggle Menu
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor film is on a roll

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 8: The Shahid Kapoor film has earned Rs 134.42 crore so far. 

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 8
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor film has had a glorious run so far.

Kabir Singh wrapped up its first week in style. The Shahid Kapoor film has earned Rs 134.42 crore so far.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. “#KabirSingh wave grips the nation… Trending on weekdays is an eye-opener… Should comfortably cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 2… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr, Thu 13.61 cr. Total: ₹ 134.42 cr. India biz,” he wrote.

Kabir Singh is the highest grossing solo film of Shahid Kapoor’s career. Only Padmaavat, which also had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is above it. The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed the original, has helmed this movie as well.

Also starring Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh also has had the highest-grossing weekend this year among non-holiday releases. It defeated Total Dhamaal to achieve this feat. This is despite mostly negative reviews the film has received. While the critics did not like it, the audiences have lapped it up.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh.

What youngsters are saying about toxic masculinity in Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh: Audience verdict

Another good friday for Kabir Singh?

Film trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal posted on Twitter, "#KabirSingh heading towards double Digit 2nd Friday... No mood to slow"

Kabir Singh has received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it a one-and-a-half stars. Shubhra wrote, "Shahid Kapoor’s physical resemblance to the Reddy character is startling, the same unkempt hair-and-beard, the same dark glasses, but it is not an internally realized performance. Kapoor managed that interiority in Jab We Met in which he was outstanding, and, in parts, in Kaminey. Vijay Deverakonda lets us in, and is not afraid of breaking the boys-don’t-cry myth."

"Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab," she added.

