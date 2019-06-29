Kabir Singh box office collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor film is on a roll

Kabir Singh wrapped up its first week in style. The Shahid Kapoor film has earned Rs 134.42 crore so far.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. “#KabirSingh wave grips the nation… Trending on weekdays is an eye-opener… Should comfortably cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 2… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr, Thu 13.61 cr. Total: ₹ 134.42 cr. India biz,” he wrote.

Kabir Singh is the highest grossing solo film of Shahid Kapoor’s career. Only Padmaavat, which also had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is above it. The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed the original, has helmed this movie as well.

Also starring Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh also has had the highest-grossing weekend this year among non-holiday releases. It defeated Total Dhamaal to achieve this feat. This is despite mostly negative reviews the film has received. While the critics did not like it, the audiences have lapped it up.