Kabir Singh box office collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor film is minting money

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is having a gala time at the box office. In the first five days, the film managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club and it is still soaring at the box office. A remake of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy, the film has been helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the Telugu version.

The film earned Rs 20.21 crore on its opening day and earned Rs 70.83 crore during the opening weekend.

Shahid Kapoor earlier said, “Sandeep has already made it once and Arjun Reddy as a film was so loved. It was in his language and the world he has grown up in. It was his first film and had newcomers, so those people became those characters. So, of course, it was very challenging because when you are doing it with the same filmmaker the next time, it is not as if there is a massive change in the interpretation. When a new filmmaker remakes a film, he would obviously have a different take on it, but with the same guy, he obviously wants to retain many elements of the film.”