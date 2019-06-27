Kabir Singh box office collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor film is minting moneyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/kabir-singh-day-6-shahid-kapoor-kiara-advani-5801056/
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor film is minting money
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 6: Directed by Sandeep Vanga, the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer has already earned over Rs 100 crore.
Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is having a gala time at the box office. In the first five days, the film managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club and it is still soaring at the box office. A remake of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy, the film has been helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the Telugu version.
The film earned Rs 20.21 crore on its opening day and earned Rs 70.83 crore during the opening weekend.
Shahid Kapoor earlier said, “Sandeep has already made it once and Arjun Reddy as a film was so loved. It was in his language and the world he has grown up in. It was his first film and had newcomers, so those people became those characters. So, of course, it was very challenging because when you are doing it with the same filmmaker the next time, it is not as if there is a massive change in the interpretation. When a new filmmaker remakes a film, he would obviously have a different take on it, but with the same guy, he obviously wants to retain many elements of the film.”
'Kabir Singh is a tsunami at the box office'
KRK posted on Twitter, "Film #KabirSingh is a tsunami at the box office So all other films, releasing this week, will flow in this. Don’t be surprised if #KabirSingh will enter into 300Cr club because It has got all the chances, when Kabir has become a craze for the women."
The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one-and-a-half stars. The review read, "To watch a character like Kabir Singh do this thing for nearly three hours plonks the viewer squarely in a place of conflict. Here’s a fellow who thinks that going through life yelling and shouting, snorting-and-drinking on the job, assuaging his raging libido with crass directness, basically being a sexist so-and-so, is an acceptable thing."
She added, "Here are some bare-bones details for those coming fresh into the Hindi remake. Dr Kabir Singh (Kapoor), an orthopaedic surgeon, has blood on his hands. And nothing on his conscience. We soon realize that he is a roaring, raving drunk. He makes no distinction in other things he abuses: they could be chemical, or people, especially those who love him, and more especially, the young woman who adores him. If there was a walking, talking example of a fully dislikeable human with self-destruction as a goal, that would be, yes, our hero."
