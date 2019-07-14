Kabir Singh box office collection Day 23: Shahid Kapoor film remains strong in fourth week

Toggle Menu
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 23: This Shahid Kapoor film remained strong on Friday despite the release of a new challenger Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh remained strong on Friday despite the release of a new challenger Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan. It has minted Rs 252.14 crore after 22 days of its box office run.

The film, a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, has defied mixed critical reception, allegations of glorification of misogyny and toxic masculinity, and other controversies to emerge as a blockbuster.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s figures. He wrote, “#KabirSingh stays strong, despite #Super30 making a dent in biz [multiplexes specifically]… [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr. Total: ₹ 252.14 cr. India biz.”

Kabir Singh is the top grosser among all the Bollywood films this year. It surpassed the lifetime collection of Vicky Kaushal’s Uri to achieve this feat. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who helmed the original Telugu film, has directed Kabir Singh as well.

Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta among others make up the supporting cast of Kabir Singh.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave Kabir Singh one and a half star. In the review, Shubhra said “Deverakonda’s undeniable charisma helps his Arjun get past rank bad behavior, but finally he gets to a point where he has to dial back. There’s a redemptive arc, and we are given that as a take-away, and the possibility of a turning-over-a-new-life, which is a great way to end a film."

She added, "Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab.”

