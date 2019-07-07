Kabir Singh box office collection Day 16: Shahid Kapoor film still minting money

Toggle Menu
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 16: This Shahid Kapoor film earned Rs 218.60 crore in a little over two weeks.

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh remained steady on its third Friday and earned Rs 5.40 crore to take the total collection to Rs 218.60 crore after fifteen days. The film has surpassed every prediction and expectation to become a humungous success.

Also starring Kiara Advani, the film is a Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who helmed Arjun Reddy, has also directed Kabir Singh.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures on Twitter and wrote, “#KabirSingh remains steady on [third] Fri… Should gather speed on [third] Sat and Sun… Will cross ₹ 225 cr today [Sat]… [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 218.60 cr. India biz.”

Shahid Kapoor had earlier talked about playing the titular role. He said, “The good thing about Kabir Singh is that I was getting to play a type of character that had a lot to do as an actor, and I was getting to do it in a film that I think is pretty wide in its appeal. The love story in it is also so different. So I didn’t think much. I wanted to take up this as a challenge. I didn’t want to ruin it, that’s all.”

Thank you for your support to Kabir Singh

"#kabirsingh crossed 200cr
Congratulations to all the cast & crew people 👏😊 & Thank you so much 2 each 1 of u for the love and support big hug 🤗😄 #sandeepreddyvanga film" wrote Kabir Singh supporting actor Amit Sharma on Twitter.

Kabir Singh to earn Rs 8 crore on Saturday?

Sumit Kadel posted on Twitter, "#Kabirsingh registered FANTASTIC growth on its 3rd Saturday. Film is flirting with 8-9 cr nett figure. UNPRECEDENTED TRENDING."

Kabir Singh may have received the love of audiences, but it divided critics.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one and a half star. In the review, she said “Deverakonda’s undeniable charisma helps his Arjun get past rank bad behavior, but finally he gets to a point where he has to dial back. There’s a redemptive arc, and we are given that as a take-away, and the possibility of a turning-over-a-new-life, which is a great way to end a film."

She added, "Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab.”

