Kabir Singh box office collection Day 16: Shahid Kapoor film still minting money

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh remained steady on its third Friday and earned Rs 5.40 crore to take the total collection to Rs 218.60 crore after fifteen days. The film has surpassed every prediction and expectation to become a humungous success.

Also starring Kiara Advani, the film is a Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who helmed Arjun Reddy, has also directed Kabir Singh.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures on Twitter and wrote, “#KabirSingh remains steady on [third] Fri… Should gather speed on [third] Sat and Sun… Will cross ₹ 225 cr today [Sat]… [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 218.60 cr. India biz.”

Shahid Kapoor had earlier talked about playing the titular role. He said, “The good thing about Kabir Singh is that I was getting to play a type of character that had a lot to do as an actor, and I was getting to do it in a film that I think is pretty wide in its appeal. The love story in it is also so different. So I didn’t think much. I wanted to take up this as a challenge. I didn’t want to ruin it, that’s all.”