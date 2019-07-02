Kabir Singh box office collection Day 11: Shahid Kapoor film nears Rs 200 crore

Toggle Menu
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 11: After 10 days of its theatrical run, this Shahid Kapoor film has collected Rs 181.57 crore. The film, a Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, earned Rs 17.84 crore on Sunday.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is fast approaching the Rs 200 crore mark. After 10 days of its theatrical run, Kabir Singh has collected Rs 181.57 crore. The film, a Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, earned Rs 17.84 crore on Sunday.

This is impressive for any film to earn that much amount on its second Sunday. While the film was tracking for a strong opening, hardly anybody expected it to rival some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#KabirSingh continues its dominance… Shows solid gains on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #INDvENG #CWC19 cricket match]… Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr… Chasing a big total… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr. Total: ₹ 181.57 cr. India biz.”

Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta among others play pivotal roles in the film.

In another tweet, Adarsh wrote, “#KabirSingh biz at a glance…
Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr
Weekend 2: ₹ 47.15 cr
Total: ₹ 181.57 cr
Fantastic trending. India biz.

#KabirSingh benchmarks…
Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3
₹ 100 cr: Day 5
₹ 150 cr: Day 9
₹ 175 cr: Day 10.”

Kabir Singh to enter 200 crore club today?

Film trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal posted on Twitter, "#KabirSingh 2nd Monday = ₹10cr. total collection till 01/07/19 = ₹192cr. #KabirSingh all set to enter 200cr club today or by tomorrow early morning. VERDICT = All Time Blockbuster #KabirSinghBoxOfficeCollections @shahidkapoor @Advani_Kiara @imvangasandeep @ashwinvarde"

Kabir Singh has received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it a one-and-a-half stars. Shubhra wrote, "Shahid Kapoor’s physical resemblance to the Reddy character is startling, the same unkempt hair-and-beard, the same dark glasses, but it is not an internally realized performance. Kapoor managed that interiority in Jab We Met in which he was outstanding, and, in parts, in Kaminey. Vijay Deverakonda lets us in, and is not afraid of breaking the boys-don’t-cry myth."

"Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab," she added.

