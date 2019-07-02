Kabir Singh box office collection Day 11: Shahid Kapoor film nears Rs 200 crore

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is fast approaching the Rs 200 crore mark. After 10 days of its theatrical run, Kabir Singh has collected Rs 181.57 crore. The film, a Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, earned Rs 17.84 crore on Sunday.

This is impressive for any film to earn that much amount on its second Sunday. While the film was tracking for a strong opening, hardly anybody expected it to rival some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#KabirSingh continues its dominance… Shows solid gains on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #INDvENG #CWC19 cricket match]… Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr… Chasing a big total… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr. Total: ₹ 181.57 cr. India biz.”

Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta among others play pivotal roles in the film.

In another tweet, Adarsh wrote, “#KabirSingh biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 47.15 cr

Total: ₹ 181.57 cr

Fantastic trending. India biz.

#KabirSingh benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 9

₹ 175 cr: Day 10.”