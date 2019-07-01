Kabir Singh box office collection Day 10: Shahid Kapoor film is still ruling the ticket window

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh continues to effortlessly destroy competition at the box office. The film, which is a Hindi remake of Telugu box office hit Arjun Reddy, has earned Rs 163.73 crore so far. It is expected to cross the Rs 175 crore mark on Sunday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures on his Twitter account. He wrote, “#KabirSingh crosses ₹ 150 cr… Will cross ₹ 175 cr today [Day 10]… Now third highest grosser of 2019, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Kesari and #TotalDhamaal… Trending better than #Padmaavat in Week 2… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr. Total: ₹ 163.73 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “Top 5 highest grossing films… 2019 releases…

1. #Uri

2. #Bharat

3. #KabirSingh [still running]

4. #Kesari

5. #TotalDhamaal

[BO ranking as on 29 June 2019]

#KabirSingh should surpass *lifetime biz* of #Bharat and #Uri in coming days. India biz.”

Sandeep Vanga, who directed Arjun Reddy, has also helmed Kabir Singh. Kiara Advani plays the female lead of the film. Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta are also part of the film’s cast.

Kabir Singh is the highest grossing solo film of Shahid Kapoor’s career. Only Padmaavat, which also had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is above it.