Kabir Singh box office collection Day 10: Shahid Kapoor film is still ruling the ticket window

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 10: This Shahid Kapoor starrer, which is a Hindi remake of Telugu box office hit Arjun Reddy, has earned Rs 163.73 crore so far. It is expected to cross the Rs 175 crore mark on Sunday.

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh continues to effortlessly destroy competition at the box office. The film, which is a Hindi remake of Telugu box office hit Arjun Reddy, has earned Rs 163.73 crore so far. It is expected to cross the Rs 175 crore mark on Sunday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures on his Twitter account. He wrote, “#KabirSingh crosses ₹ 150 cr… Will cross ₹ 175 cr today [Day 10]… Now third highest grosser of 2019, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Kesari and #TotalDhamaal… Trending better than #Padmaavat in Week 2… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr. Total: ₹ 163.73 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “Top 5 highest grossing films… 2019 releases…
1. #Uri
2. #Bharat
3. #KabirSingh [still running]
4. #Kesari
5. #TotalDhamaal
[BO ranking as on 29 June 2019]
#KabirSingh should surpass *lifetime biz* of #Bharat and #Uri in coming days. India biz.”

Sandeep Vanga, who directed Arjun Reddy, has also helmed Kabir Singh. Kiara Advani plays the female lead of the film. Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta are also part of the film’s cast.

Kabir Singh is the highest grossing solo film of Shahid Kapoor’s career. Only Padmaavat, which also had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is above it.

Kabir Singh earns Rs 20 crore on Sunday?

Film distributor and trade analyst Raj Bansal posted on Twitter, "Despite exciting cricket match @shahidkapoor @Advani_Kiara #KabirSingh collects around ₹20Cr. on second Sunday."

Kabir Singh has received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it a one-and-a-half stars. Shubhra wrote, "Shahid Kapoor’s physical resemblance to the Reddy character is startling, the same unkempt hair-and-beard, the same dark glasses, but it is not an internally realized performance. Kapoor managed that interiority in Jab We Met in which he was outstanding, and, in parts, in Kaminey. Vijay Deverakonda lets us in, and is not afraid of breaking the boys-don’t-cry myth."

"Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab," she added.

