Toggle Menu
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor starrer eyes Rs 150 crore markhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/kabir-singh-collection-day-7-sandeep-vanga-5803357/

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor starrer eyes Rs 150 crore mark

Kabir Singh collection Day 7: The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer's total collection stands at Rs 120.81 crore.

Kabir Singh collection Day 7
Kabir Singh collection Day 7: A strong word of mouth is helping Shahid Kapoor’s film.

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is dominating the Indian box office. The film, which is a remake of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy, has a strong word of mouth and it is helping the film do good business.

In just six days of release, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 120.81 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collection of Kabir Singh and tweeted, “#KabirSingh is displaying strong legs at the BO… Refuses to slow down on weekdays… Has eclipsed the biz of all films… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr. Total: ₹ 120.81 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.”

Taran also tweeted, “#KabirSingh is having a dream run at the BO… #KabirSingh has crossed *extended Week 1* biz of #Kesari [₹ 105.86 cr; 8 days], #GullyBoy [₹ 100.30 cr; 8 days] and *Week 1* biz of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 94.55 cr; 7 days] in just *6 days*… #KabirSingh is a MONSTROUS HIT!”

Kabir Singh stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. The film is helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the Telugu version.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh.

Kabir Singh earns Rs 15 crore on Thursday?

Journalist Joginder Tuteja posted on Twitter, "Ok, so that’s how Thursday turned out to be for #KabirSingh. Despite #INDvsWI match, early indications are that the film collected - hold your breath - 15 crores+ BLOCKBUSTER"

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta noted in her review, "Shahid Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab."

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bharat box office collection Day 23: Salman Khan starrer stands strong despite new releases
2 Actor Aditya Pancholi booked for rape
3 Shah Rukh Khan: There’s no better film in the world when it comes from the heart