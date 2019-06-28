Kabir Singh box office collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor starrer eyes Rs 150 crore mark

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is dominating the Indian box office. The film, which is a remake of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy, has a strong word of mouth and it is helping the film do good business.

In just six days of release, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 120.81 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collection of Kabir Singh and tweeted, “#KabirSingh is displaying strong legs at the BO… Refuses to slow down on weekdays… Has eclipsed the biz of all films… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr. Total: ₹ 120.81 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.”

Taran also tweeted, “#KabirSingh is having a dream run at the BO… #KabirSingh has crossed *extended Week 1* biz of #Kesari [₹ 105.86 cr; 8 days], #GullyBoy [₹ 100.30 cr; 8 days] and *Week 1* biz of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 94.55 cr; 7 days] in just *6 days*… #KabirSingh is a MONSTROUS HIT!”

Kabir Singh stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. The film is helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the Telugu version.