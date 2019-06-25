Kabir Singh box office collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani film is on a dream run

Kabir Singh is the highest grossing film of Shahid Kapoor’s career. Only Padmaavat, which also had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is above it. The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed the original, has helmed this movie as well.

Also starring Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh now has the highest-grossing weekend this year among non-holiday releases. It beat Total Dhamaal to achieve this feat. This is despite mostly negative reviews. While the critics did not like it, the audiences have lapped it up.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures. He wrote, “#KabirSingh is firing on all cylinders at the BO… Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities – #KabirSingh wave grips the nation… Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s highest grosser in 3 days [after #Padmaavat]… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr. Total: ₹ 70.83 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, Adarsh shared, “#KabirSingh surpasses *opening weekend* biz of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 62.40 cr / 3700 screens], thus emerging the biggest *non-holiday* opener of 2019… A remarkable feat, since #KabirSingh was released on 3123 screens. India biz.”

Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta among others are also part of the film’s cast.