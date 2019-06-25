Kabir Singh box office collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani film is on a dream run

Kabir Singh is the highest grossing film of Shahid Kapoor’s career. Only Padmaavat, which also had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is above it. The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed the original, has helmed this movie as well.
Also starring Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh now has the highest-grossing weekend this year among non-holiday releases. It beat Total Dhamaal to achieve this feat. This is despite mostly negative reviews. While the critics did not like it, the audiences have lapped it up.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures. He wrote, “#KabirSingh is firing on all cylinders at the BO… Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities – #KabirSingh wave grips the nation… Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s highest grosser in 3 days [after #Padmaavat]… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr. Total: ₹ 70.83 cr. India biz.”
In another tweet, Adarsh shared, “#KabirSingh surpasses *opening weekend* biz of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 62.40 cr / 3700 screens], thus emerging the biggest *non-holiday* opener of 2019… A remarkable feat, since #KabirSingh was released on 3123 screens. India biz.”
Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta among others are also part of the film’s cast.
Kabir Singh's Monday collections to be Rs 17-18 crore?
Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, "Now the early estimates are in the range of ₹ 17-18 cr nett. #KabirSingh."
Kabir Singh earns Rs 100 crore worldwide?
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter, "#KabirSingh has grossed ₹ 100 Crs gross at the WW and India Box office. For the 3 day opening weekend, it has grossed nearly ₹ 10 Crs in Overseas. In Nett, it will cross ₹ 100 Cr in #India today. Day 5. @shahidkapoor @Advani_Kiara"
'What a terribly misogynistic and extremely violent film'
CBFC member Vani Tripathi Tikoo posted on Twitter, "I'm serious about this thought that Misogyny is "Infectious" have been noticing the narrative around #KABIRSINGH past few days..What a terribly misogynistic and extremely violent film! Arjun Reddy was bad enough and now this remake! Am I surprised it's doing well ...Well Well! I find it baffling that "Big Stars" make these choices who actually lead by Example! As the Cinematic journey of the country has gone beyond its "Traditional" Women as "Eye Candy" routine. Can we remember how movie characters are idolised? #StopMisogyny #KabirSingh"