Kabir Singh box office collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor film earns big on Sunday

Kabir Singh’s collection jumped up slightly on Saturday and the film looks well on its way to the Rs 100 crore mark. The Shahid Kapoor starrer earned Rs 22.71 crore on Saturday as opposed to Rs 20.21 crore on opening day.

Kabir Singh’s total collection stands at Rs 42.92 crore. It will undoubtedly cross the Rs 50 crore mark on Sunday. The film holds the record for highest opening for any Shahid Kapoor starrer. Kiara Advani plays the female lead of the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box offce figures of the film. He wrote, “#KabirSingh is unstoppable and unshakeable… Continues its heroic run on Day 2… Scores big numbers, despite #INDvAFG #CWC19 cricket match… Eyes ₹ 70 cr [+/-] weekend… Fantastic trending PAN India… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr. Total: ₹ 42.92 cr. India biz.”

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the main role. Sandeep Vanga, who also helmed the original, has directed this film also.

Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta among others play pivotal roles in Kabir Singh.