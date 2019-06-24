Kabir Singh box office collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor film earns big on Sunday

Kabir Singh’s collection jumped up slightly on Saturday and the film looks well on its way to the Rs 100 crore mark. The Shahid Kapoor starrer earned Rs 22.71 crore on Saturday as opposed to Rs 20.21 crore on opening day.
Kabir Singh’s total collection stands at Rs 42.92 crore. It will undoubtedly cross the Rs 50 crore mark on Sunday. The film holds the record for highest opening for any Shahid Kapoor starrer. Kiara Advani plays the female lead of the film.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box offce figures of the film. He wrote, “#KabirSingh is unstoppable and unshakeable… Continues its heroic run on Day 2… Scores big numbers, despite #INDvAFG #CWC19 cricket match… Eyes ₹ 70 cr [+/-] weekend… Fantastic trending PAN India… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr. Total: ₹ 42.92 cr. India biz.”
Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the main role. Sandeep Vanga, who also helmed the original, has directed this film also.
Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta among others play pivotal roles in Kabir Singh.
RJ Malishka on Kabir Singh
"#KabirSingh is an ***hole .Women In The theatre whispering about what an ace S**T he is and He IS!Shahid is gold playing this flawed fella. @Advani_Kiara big props.Loved ur work.I just hope nobody goes home thinking they want to BE Kabir or that they WANT a Kabir in their life," RJ Malishka said via Twitter.
Kabir Singh's great Sunday
Film distributor and trade analyst Raj Bansal shared on Twitter, "The unbelievable sunday collections are here. #KabirSingh collects ₹26.5 Cr. Taking the weekend total to ₹68.5Cr. Its mind blowing."
Kabir Singh: Audience verdict
Sonakshi lauds Team Kabir Singh
Sonakshi Sinha wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations @shahidkapoor, @Advani_Kiara and team #KabirSingh for the amazing performance - on screen, and box office!!!!"
Kabir Singh earns Rs 26 crore on Sunday?
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted on Twitter, "Early Estimates for Sunday - Day 3 #KabirSingh is a huge ₹ 26 Crs. All-India Nett"