Kabir Singh box office collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor film earns big on Sunday

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 3: This Shahid Kapoor film looks well on its way to the Rs 100 crore mark. Its total collection stands at Rs 42.92 crore.

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor film is rocking the box office.

Kabir Singh’s collection jumped up slightly on Saturday and the film looks well on its way to the Rs 100 crore mark. The Shahid Kapoor starrer earned Rs 22.71 crore on Saturday as opposed to Rs 20.21 crore on opening day.

Kabir Singh’s total collection stands at Rs 42.92 crore. It will undoubtedly cross the Rs 50 crore mark on Sunday. The film holds the record for highest opening for any Shahid Kapoor starrer. Kiara Advani plays the female lead of the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box offce figures of the film. He wrote, “#KabirSingh is unstoppable and unshakeable… Continues its heroic run on Day 2… Scores big numbers, despite #INDvAFG #CWC19 cricket match… Eyes ₹ 70 cr [+/-] weekend… Fantastic trending PAN India… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr. Total: ₹ 42.92 cr. India biz.”

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the main role. Sandeep Vanga, who also helmed the original, has directed this film also.

Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta among others play pivotal roles in Kabir Singh.

RJ Malishka on Kabir Singh

"#KabirSingh is an ***hole .Women In The theatre whispering about what an ace S**T he is and He IS!Shahid is gold playing this flawed fella. @Advani_Kiara big props.Loved ur work.I just hope nobody goes home thinking they want to BE Kabir or that they WANT a Kabir in their life," RJ Malishka said via Twitter.

Kabir Singh's great Sunday

Film distributor and trade analyst Raj Bansal shared on Twitter, "The unbelievable sunday collections are here. #KabirSingh collects ₹26.5 Cr. Taking the weekend total to ₹68.5Cr. Its mind blowing."

Kabir Singh: Audience verdict

Sonakshi lauds Team Kabir Singh

Sonakshi Sinha wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations @shahidkapoor, @Advani_Kiara and team #KabirSingh for the amazing performance - on screen, and box office!!!!"

Kabir Singh earns Rs 26 crore on Sunday?

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted on Twitter, "Early Estimates for Sunday - Day 3 #KabirSingh is a huge ₹ 26 Crs. All-India Nett"

Kabir Singh has received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it a one-and-a-half stars. Shubhra wrote, "Shahid Kapoor’s physical resemblance to the Reddy character is startling, the same unkempt hair-and-beard, the same dark glasses, but it is not an internally realized performance. Kapoor managed that interiority in Jab We Met in which he was outstanding, and, in parts, in Kaminey. Vijay Deverakonda lets us in, and is not afraid of breaking the boys-don’t-cry myth."

"Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab," she added.

