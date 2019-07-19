Kabir Singh box office collection Day 28: Shahid-Kiara film earns Rs 266.26 crore

Toggle Menu
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 28: The total collection of the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani film stands at Rs 266.26 crore.

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 28: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani film has had a successful run at the box office.

Kabir Singh, which hit screens on June 21, is minting money even after four weeks. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 266.26 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the film on Twitter, “#KabirSingh records excellent numbers in Week 4… Second-highest *Week 4* of 2019, after #Uri [₹ 29.34 cr]… [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.60 cr, Wed 1.55 cr, Thu 1.52 cr. Total: ₹ 266.26 cr. India biz.”

Kabir Singh, a remake of his hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, also stars Kiara Advani as Preeti Sikka, Soham Majumdar as Shiva, Arjan Bajwa as Karan Rajdheer Singh, Suresh Oberoi as Rajdheer Singh and Nikita Dutta as Jia Sharma among others.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta made a distinction between Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. Shubhra mentioned in her review, “Deverakonda’s undeniable charisma helps his Arjun get past rank bad behavior, but finally he gets to a point where he has to dial back. There’s a redemptive arc, and we are given that as a take-away, and the possibility of a turning-over-a-new-life, which is a great way to end a film.”

“Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab,” she added.

