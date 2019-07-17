Kabir Singh box office collection Day 25: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani film remains steady

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is in its fourth week now and is still minting money at the box office. It has earned Rs 261.59 crore.

Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta among others play pivotal roles in Kabir Singh.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted Kabir Singh’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#KabirSingh is steady… [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 261.59 cr. India biz.”

The film, despite its success, has had its share of controversies. The movie has been excoriated by some for romanticising toxic masculinity and sexism. The controversy snowballed when director Sandeep Reddy doubled down on the critics of his movie.

While speaking to Film Companion, he said, “When you question people’s belief system, they get angry. I think that’s what happened. It is not even a healthy criticism. It’s very pseudo. When you are deeply in love, deeply connected with the woman, there is a lot of honesty in it. If you don’t have that physical demonstration, if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there.”