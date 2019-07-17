Kabir Singh box office collection Day 25: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani film remains steady

Toggle Menu
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 25: The Shahid Kapoor starrer is in its fourth week now and has earned Rs 261.59 crore so far.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is in its fourth week now and is still minting money at the box office. It has earned Rs 261.59 crore.

Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta among others play pivotal roles in Kabir Singh.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted Kabir Singh’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#KabirSingh is steady… [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 261.59 cr. India biz.”

The film, despite its success, has had its share of controversies. The movie has been excoriated by some for romanticising toxic masculinity and sexism. The controversy snowballed when director Sandeep Reddy doubled down on the critics of his movie.

While speaking to Film Companion, he said, “When you question people’s belief system, they get angry. I think that’s what happened. It is not even a healthy criticism. It’s very pseudo. When you are deeply in love, deeply connected with the woman, there is a lot of honesty in it. If you don’t have that physical demonstration, if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there.”

Joginder Tuteja tweeted, "#KabirSingh is steady and collects 1.65 CR on it's 4th Monday. Total collections 261.59 CR. All Time Blockbuster."

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave Kabir Singh one and a half star. In the review, Shubhra said, “Deverakonda’s undeniable charisma helps his Arjun get past rank bad behavior, but finally he gets to a point where he has to dial back. There’s a redemptive arc, and we are given that as a take-away, and the possibility of a turning-over-a-new-life, which is a great way to end a film."

She added, "Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab.”

