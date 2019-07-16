Kabir Singh box office collection Day 24: Shahid Kapoor film refuses to slow down

Shahid Kapoor film Kabir Singh is continuing to mint money at the box office. The film is successfully running in its fourth week, despite new releases. So far, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has earned a total of Rs 259.94 crore. The film performed decently in its third weekend. It earned Rs 2.54 crore, Rs 3.75 crore and Rs 4.05 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The film, which also stars Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain and Nikita Dutta, has been receiving extreme reactions from the audience. A part of the audience has fallen in love with the film while the other is accusing the film and the director of propagating abusive behaviour against women.

In an interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga spoke about the criticism Kabir Singh has received. He dismissed the criticism as “pseudo”.

“When you question people’s belief system, they get angry. I think that’s what happened. It is not even a healthy criticism. It’s very pseudo. When you are deeply in love, deeply connected with the woman, there is a lot of honesty in it. If you don’t have that physical demonstration, if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there,” Sandeep said.