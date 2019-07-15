Kabir Singh box office collection Day 24: Shahid Kapoor film continues to rake in moolah

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh continued its winning streak on its fourth Saturday. It minted Rs 3.75 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 255.89 crore. Also starring Kiara Advani in the lead, the film is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Arjun Reddy’s director Sandeep Reddy has also helmed Kabir Singh.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Article15 jumps again… Inches closer to ₹ 60 cr… [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 55.83 cr. India biz.”

Kabir Singh recently outgrossed Uri to become the biggest Bollywood film of 2019.

Despite being a blockbuster, the film has evoked criticism due to its alleged glamourisation of sexism and toxic masculinity. The fans, though, have loved it and this has carried the film through.

Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta also star in Kabir Singh.