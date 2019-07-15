Kabir Singh box office collection Day 24: Shahid Kapoor film continues to rake in moolah

Toggle Menu
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 24: This Shahid Kapoor film minted Rs 3.75 crore on Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 255.89 crore. Also starring Kiara Advani in the lead, the film is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh continued its winning streak on its fourth Saturday. It minted Rs 3.75 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 255.89 crore. Also starring Kiara Advani in the lead, the film is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Arjun Reddy’s director Sandeep Reddy has also helmed Kabir Singh.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Article15 jumps again… Inches closer to ₹ 60 cr… [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 55.83 cr. India biz.”

Kabir Singh recently outgrossed Uri to become the biggest Bollywood film of 2019.

Despite being a blockbuster, the film has evoked criticism due to its alleged glamourisation of sexism and toxic masculinity. The fans, though, have loved it and this has carried the film through.

Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta also star in Kabir Singh.

Kabir Singh to stay in theaters till August 15?

Film trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal posted on Twitter, "Exhibitors have decided to continue running #kabirsinghmovie till 14/8/19, shows will be reduced as per passing week, but it will keep running till #Saaho #MissionMangal #BatlaHouse takes over... #KabirSingh"

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave Kabir Singh one and a half star. In the review, Shubhra said “Deverakonda’s undeniable charisma helps his Arjun get past rank bad behavior, but finally he gets to a point where he has to dial back. There’s a redemptive arc, and we are given that as a take-away, and the possibility of a turning-over-a-new-life, which is a great way to end a film."

She added, "Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab.”

