Kabir Singh box office collection Day 22: Shahid Kapoor film all set to cross Rs 250 crore
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 22: The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial crossed Rs 250 crore and has become the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019 so far. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, it is a remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy.
Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh might have courted major controversy, but that could not affect its box office report card. A Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh crossed Rs 250 crore within a month of its release and has become the biggest hit of 2019 so far, surpassing URI’s lifetime collection of Rs 245.36 crore.
The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial released on June 21 and received mixed reviews from critics. But a strong word of mouth about Shahid’s performance turned into a boon for the film which ended up setting the cash registers ringing.
Running in its fourth week, Kabir Singh currently stands at numero uno in the list of highest grossing Hindi films of 2019 so far. It trumped Vicky Kaushal’s URI on Friday, earning a total of Rs 249.60 crore (Rs 3.32 crore on Day 21). Despite other Hindi releases like Article 15 and Malaal, and Hollywood’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, Kabir Singh held its ground strongly. With Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 releasing this weekend, it is yet to be seen whether Kabir Singh’s golden run will get hampered.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted a break-up of Kabir Singh’s box office performance, week wise. He wrote, “#KabirSingh biz at a glance…
Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr
Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr
Week 3: ₹ 36.40 cr
Total: ₹ 249.60 cr
India biz.
ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”
Taran also shared the major collections of Kabir Singh’s journey. He wrote, “#KabirSingh benchmarks…
Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3
₹ 100 cr: Day 5
₹ 125 cr: Day 7
₹ 150 cr: Day 9
₹ 175 cr: Day 10
₹ 200 cr: Day 13
₹ 225 cr: Day 16
Will cross ₹ 250 cr on Day 22
India biz.”
Kabir Singh becomes the highest grosser of 2019
Ramesh Bala shared on twitter, "#KabirSingh crossed ₹ 250 Crs All-India Nett.. It is also the highest grossing Hindi movie of 2019.. Beating #UriTheSurgicalStrike"
Commenting on Kabir Singh endorsing obsessive and violent romance, Shahid Kapoor had told indianexpress.com, "It’s a movie. It’s not real life. So people should focus on the wrong things that happen in their life. You know, movies are meant to be for entertainment. And we work very hard to make those movies and we think very hard before we make them. Nobody is responsible. And it’s impossible to make everybody happy. And so everybody’s trying to do what they can to the best of their ability, you know, and we do it for the audience. You don’t make a movie to piss somebody off. You want everybody to come to the theater. It’s just part of the job that comes and goes."
Kiara Advani also expressed her opinion on the same. She told us, "I feel today films represent society so whatever’s happening in society and in the world today the film is only mirroring that. These are two characters who are flawed in their own ways. No love story is perfect. We have problems, differences, issues and we deal with it differently. Everyone has layers and has their strengths and weaknesses. And that’s how you overcome that. And that’s why the original worked because it had that connectivity factor. It had that mass appeal because everyone could identify with these people. They all realised this has happened in my life. We have all been in love. We have all been through heartbreak. So somewhere to some extent, we know that you have been in that place in your life."
