Kabir Singh box office collection Day 22: Shahid Kapoor film all set to cross Rs 250 crore

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh might have courted major controversy, but that could not affect its box office report card. A Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh crossed Rs 250 crore within a month of its release and has become the biggest hit of 2019 so far, surpassing URI’s lifetime collection of Rs 245.36 crore.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial released on June 21 and received mixed reviews from critics. But a strong word of mouth about Shahid’s performance turned into a boon for the film which ended up setting the cash registers ringing.

Running in its fourth week, Kabir Singh currently stands at numero uno in the list of highest grossing Hindi films of 2019 so far. It trumped Vicky Kaushal’s URI on Friday, earning a total of Rs 249.60 crore (Rs 3.32 crore on Day 21). Despite other Hindi releases like Article 15 and Malaal, and Hollywood’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, Kabir Singh held its ground strongly. With Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 releasing this weekend, it is yet to be seen whether Kabir Singh’s golden run will get hampered.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted a break-up of Kabir Singh’s box office performance, week wise. He wrote, “#KabirSingh biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr

Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr

Week 3: ₹ 36.40 cr

Total: ₹ 249.60 cr

India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”

Taran also shared the major collections of Kabir Singh’s journey. He wrote, “#KabirSingh benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 125 cr: Day 7

₹ 150 cr: Day 9

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

₹ 200 cr: Day 13

₹ 225 cr: Day 16

Will cross ₹ 250 cr on Day 22

India biz.”