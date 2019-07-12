Toggle Menu
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 21: Will Super 30 affect Shahid Kapoor starrer?https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/kabir-singh-collection-day-21-5825196/

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 21: Will Super 30 affect Shahid Kapoor starrer?

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 21: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has become the highest grossing movie of 2019.

Kabir Singh box office
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 21: Shahid Kapoor starrer released on June 21.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, which is an official Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, has become the highest grossing movie of 2019. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial’s total collection stands at Rs 246.28 crore.

Kabir Singh has surpassed the box office record set by Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike and the film is inching close to Rs 250 crore mark.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the Kiara Advani starrer. He tweeted, “KabirSingh emerges the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019… Inches closer to ₹ 250 cr mark… Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3.11 cr. Total: ₹ 246.28 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”

Taran also posted, “Top 5 highest grossing films… 2019 releases…
1. #KabirSingh [still running]
2. #Uri
3. #Bharat
4. #Kesari
5. #TotalDhamaal
[BO ranking as on 10 July 2019]
India biz.”

Kabir Singh received mixed reviews. But a strong word-of-mouth promotion and an amazing performance by Shahid Kapoor has helped the film break many records.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave Kabir Singh one and a half star. In the Kabir Singh review, Shubhra wrote, “Deverakonda’s undeniable charisma helps his Arjun get past rank bad behavior, but finally he gets to a point where he has to dial back. There’s a redemptive arc, and we are given that as a take-away, and the possibility of a turning-over-a-new-life, which is a great way to end a film."

"Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab," she added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sonakshi Sinha: Khandaani Shafakhana addresses stigma around sex
2 Angrezi Medium: It’s a wrap for Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan film
3 UP police visit Sonakshi Sinha’s house in alleged cheating case