Kabir Singh box office collection Day 21: Will Super 30 affect Shahid Kapoor starrer?

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, which is an official Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, has become the highest grossing movie of 2019. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial’s total collection stands at Rs 246.28 crore.

Kabir Singh has surpassed the box office record set by Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike and the film is inching close to Rs 250 crore mark.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the Kiara Advani starrer. He tweeted, “KabirSingh emerges the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019… Inches closer to ₹ 250 cr mark… Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3.11 cr. Total: ₹ 246.28 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”

Taran also posted, “Top 5 highest grossing films… 2019 releases…

1. #KabirSingh [still running]

2. #Uri

3. #Bharat

4. #Kesari

5. #TotalDhamaal

[BO ranking as on 10 July 2019]

India biz.”

Kabir Singh received mixed reviews. But a strong word-of-mouth promotion and an amazing performance by Shahid Kapoor has helped the film break many records.