Kabir Singh box office collection Day 20: There’s no stopping Shahid Kapoor’s film

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 20: This Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani film has earned Rs 243.17 crore until now. It has become the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh has had an amazing run at the box office so far. The film has become the highest grossing movie of 2019, surpassing the box office record set by Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike.

On Tuesday, the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani film earned Rs 3.25 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 243.17 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of Kabir Singh on Twitter. In a tweet, he mentioned, “#KabirSingh remained steady on [third] Tue, despite #INDvNZ cricket match [#CWC19]… Will cross lifetime biz of #Uri today [Wed] and emerge highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019… Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 243.17 cr. India biz.”

Thanking the audience, Shahid Kapoor wrote a long note on Instagram. He wrote, “I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly.”

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh unstoppable

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had revealed that Kabir Singh has become one of the 10 highest grossing Hindi films of 2019. He tweeted, "#KabirSingh emerges the 10th highest grossing #Hindi film... 1. #Baahubali2 [#Hindi], 2. #Dangal, 3. #Sanju, 4. #PK, 5. #TigerZindaHai, 6. #BajrangiBhaijaan, 7. #Padmaavat, 8. #Sultan, 9. #Dhoom3, 10. #KabirSingh... #Uri moves to the 11th position. India biz" to which Shahid Kapoor shared his response. He tweeted, "Marching ahead full steam."

Kabir Singh may have received the love of the audience, but it got mixed reviews.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one and a half star. In the review, she said “Deverakonda’s undeniable charisma helps his Arjun get past rank bad behavior, but finally he gets to a point where he has to dial back. There’s a redemptive arc, and we are given that as a take-away, and the possibility of a turning-over-a-new-life, which is a great way to end a film."

She added, "Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab.”

