Kabir Singh box office collection Day 20: There’s no stopping Shahid Kapoor’s film

Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh has had an amazing run at the box office so far. The film has become the highest grossing movie of 2019, surpassing the box office record set by Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike.

On Tuesday, the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani film earned Rs 3.25 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 243.17 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of Kabir Singh on Twitter. In a tweet, he mentioned, “#KabirSingh remained steady on [third] Tue, despite #INDvNZ cricket match [#CWC19]… Will cross lifetime biz of #Uri today [Wed] and emerge highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019… Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 243.17 cr. India biz.”

Thanking the audience, Shahid Kapoor wrote a long note on Instagram. He wrote, “I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly.”