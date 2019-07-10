Toggle Menu
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 19: Shahid Kapoor film continues to steamroll competitionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/kabir-singh-collection-day-19-shahid-kiara-5822462/

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 19: Shahid Kapoor film continues to steamroll competition

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 19: This Shahid Kapoor starrer has earned Rs 239.97 crore until now. It earned Rs 4.25 crore on Monday. It is all set to become the highest grossing Bollywood film of the year.

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 19
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 19: Shahid Kapoor starrer is strong even in its third week.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is unstoppable at the Indian box office. The film is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Sandeep Vanga, who helmed the original, has also directed this film.

Kabir Singh has earned Rs 239.97 crore until now. It earned Rs 4.25 crore on Monday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#KabirSingh is a lottery… Continues to surprise with solid trending on [third] Mon… Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Simmba today [Tue]… Inches closer to #Uri… Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 239.97 cr. India biz.”

Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta among others play pivotal roles in Kabir Singh. The film is already the second biggest Bollywood film at the box office this year.

While speaking with Film Companion, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had recently lambasted critics of his film, saying, “When you question people’s belief system, they get angry. I think that’s what happened. It is not even a healthy criticism. It’s very pseudo. When you are deeply in love, deeply connected with the woman, there is a lot of honesty in it. If you don’t have that physical demonstration, if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh.

Kabir Singh to become highest grossing film of 2019?

"#KabirSingh has toppled #Simmba lifetime collection today (3rd Tuesday). Film will surpass #UriTheSurgicalStrike collection this week to emerge Highest Grossing film of 2019," trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote on Twitter.

Kabir Singh may have received the love of the audience, but it got mixed reviews.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one and a half star. In the review, she said “Deverakonda’s undeniable charisma helps his Arjun get past rank bad behavior, but finally he gets to a point where he has to dial back. There’s a redemptive arc, and we are given that as a take-away, and the possibility of a turning-over-a-new-life, which is a great way to end a film."

She added, "Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mission Mangal belongs to Vidya, Sonakshi, Taapsee, Kirti and Nithya: Akshay Kumar
2 First of Many: Satish Kaushik revisits Chakra
3 Upcoming Bollywood movies of 2019: Judgementall Hai Kya, Saaho, The Sky is Pink, Dabangg 3 and more