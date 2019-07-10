Kabir Singh box office collection Day 19: Shahid Kapoor film continues to steamroll competition

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is unstoppable at the Indian box office. The film is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Sandeep Vanga, who helmed the original, has also directed this film.

Kabir Singh has earned Rs 239.97 crore until now. It earned Rs 4.25 crore on Monday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#KabirSingh is a lottery… Continues to surprise with solid trending on [third] Mon… Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Simmba today [Tue]… Inches closer to #Uri… Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 239.97 cr. India biz.”

Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta among others play pivotal roles in Kabir Singh. The film is already the second biggest Bollywood film at the box office this year.

While speaking with Film Companion, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had recently lambasted critics of his film, saying, “When you question people’s belief system, they get angry. I think that’s what happened. It is not even a healthy criticism. It’s very pseudo. When you are deeply in love, deeply connected with the woman, there is a lot of honesty in it. If you don’t have that physical demonstration, if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there.”