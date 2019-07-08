Kabir Singh box office collection Day 17: Shahid Kapoor film continues its dream run

Kabir Singh is still running strong at the box office after more than 2 weeks of its release. The movie is the biggest solo film of Shahid Kapoor’s career. Only Padmaavat, that also featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, raked in more bucks.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#KabirSingh continues its dream run… Is back in form on [third] Sat… Crosses ₹ 225 cr… Is trending better than #Padmaavat, #Sultan, #Sanju, #BajrangiBhaijaan and #TigerZindaHai in Week 3… [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr. Total: ₹ 226.11 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, he said, “#KabirSingh benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 125 cr: Day 7

₹ 150 cr: Day 9

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

₹ 200 cr: Day 13

₹ 225 cr: Day 16

India biz.

Days taken to reach ₹ 225 cr… 2019 releases…

⭐️ #KabirSingh: Day 16

⭐️ #Uri: Day 38

India biz.”

A remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, also starring Kiara Advani, has been criticised for its alleged glorification of misogyny and toxic masculinity. Reddy, who has also helmed the remake, kicked off fresh controversy after comments he made in an interview with Film Companion were brought to light.

While speaking with Anupama Chopra, he described film critics as “pseudo” and said, “When you question people’s belief system, they get angry. I think that’s what happened. It is not even a healthy criticism. It’s very pseudo. When you are deeply in love, deeply connected with the woman, there is a lot of honesty in it. If you don’t have that physical demonstration, if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there.”