Kabir Singh box office collection Day 14: Shahid Kapoor film all set to cross lifetime collection of Bharat

Kabir Singh is creating history at the box office. In just 13 days, the film crossed the Rs 200 crore benchmark, making Shahid Kapoor the newest member of the 200 crore club. The film has earned Rs 206.48 crore so far. It has already broken URI: The Surgical Strike’s lifetime collection at the box office and now, it is eyeing Salman Khan’s Bharat.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier shared the box office figures of Kiara Advani’s film. On Twitter, he mentioned, “#KabirSingh is 200 Not Out… Hits double century at the BO, but shows no signs of fatigue… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr. Total: ₹ 206.48 cr. India biz.”

Shahid Kapoor on Thursday took to Instagram and wrote a long post thanking his fans and the audience for supporting Kabir Singh. He tagged the audience as ‘heroes of this story.’

“Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here’s to cinema mirroring life. To protagonists who don’t have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you. Again and again. You all are the heroes of this story,” the actor wrote.