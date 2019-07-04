Kabir Singh box office collection Day 13: Shahid-Kiara film all set to cross Rs 200 crore mark

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is all set to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is the official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures of Kabir Singh. He tweeted, “#KabirSingh will cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Day 13]… Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Uri [in Week 3] and emerge the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr. Total: ₹ 198.95 cr. India biz.”

Taran added, “#KabirSingh continues to sparkle… Occupancy/footfalls on [second] Tue indicates it’s poised for a fantastic Week 2 total [₹ 80 cr +/-]… Will set a new benchmark today [Wed]: First *A-certified* #Hindi film to cross ₹ 200 cr mark.”

Kabir Singh focuses on the title character, an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend is forced to marry someone else.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it a one-and-a-half stars rating. Shubhra wrote in her Kabir Singh review, “Shahid Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab.”

She added, “Arjun Reddy shows us vulnerability, and that’s the only way he keeps us with him; Kabir Singh is all flourish, mostly surface. You see him going through the motions, but you never really feel for him. And that, right there, is the problem: not enough pay off for three hours of pain.”