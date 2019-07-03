Kabir Singh box office collection Day 12: Shahid Kapoor starrer to cross the Rs 200 crore mark today?

Only eleven days has passed since the release of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh and the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has already minted an impressive Rs 190.64 crore at the box office.

In the coming days, the movie will most likely continue to earn big bucks as it doesn’t face any serious competition.

Kabir Singh is the official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. The Telugu flick was also directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The film’s plot revolves around a lovesick surgeon who goes off the rails after a failed love affair with his junior at a medical college. The film might have been able to lure the audience successfully to theaters but it has not sat well with film critics, who have mostly given it poor reviews.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta criticised the fashion in which the male lead of the movie deals with women. She gave it a mere 1.5 stars.