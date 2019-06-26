Kabir Singh box office collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor starrer is winning hearts

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is having a terrific run at the box office. While the movie is receiving some serious backlash for some of its problematic sequences, it has still managed to intrigue the audience at large. At least the numbers suggest the same. The romantic drama has minted an impressive Rs 88.37 crore at the box office till now.

Kabir Singh is an official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. Here the same roles are essayed by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The film’s main plotline revolves around a brilliant but arrogant surgeon called Kabir Singh who falls in love with his junior at medical college. Things take a dramatic turn when the couple’s families enter the scene.

Both Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy have been helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Earlier trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the box office figures of the movie with a tweet that read, ““#KabirSingh is sensational… ₹ 17.5 cr+ on a working day [Mon]? Most biggies don’t collect that on a Sun… Eyes ₹ 200 cr… May challenge #Uri [highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019]… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr. Total: ₹ 88.37 cr. India biz.”