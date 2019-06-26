Toggle Menu
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor starrer is winning heartshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/kabir-singh-box-office-collection-day-5-shahid-kapoor-kiara-advani-5799706/

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor starrer is winning hearts

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 5: Kabir Singh is an official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. Here the same roles are essayed by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

kabir singh
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 5: The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani film is unstoppable.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is having a terrific run at the box office. While the movie is receiving some serious backlash for some of its problematic sequences, it has still managed to intrigue the audience at large. At least the numbers suggest the same. The romantic drama has minted an impressive Rs 88.37 crore at the box office till now.

Kabir Singh is an official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. Here the same roles are essayed by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The film’s main plotline revolves around a brilliant but arrogant surgeon called Kabir Singh who falls in love with his junior at medical college. Things take a dramatic turn when the couple’s families enter the scene.

Both Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy have been helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Earlier trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the box office figures of the movie with a tweet that read, ““#KabirSingh is sensational… ₹ 17.5 cr+ on a working day [Mon]? Most biggies don’t collect that on a Sun… Eyes ₹ 200 cr… May challenge #Uri [highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019]… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr. Total: ₹ 88.37 cr. India biz.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh.

'We need more directors like you in India'

Film trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal posted on Twitter, ".@imvangasandeep don’t listen to all those idiots who tried their level best to bring down #KabirSingh, we need more directors like you in India, I am waiting for your Next... your are a good director... Good luck for your next film"

The Indian Express' film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Kabir Singh only 1.5 stars in her review.

"To watch a character like Kabir Singh do this thing for nearly three hours plonks the viewer squarely in a place of conflict. Here’s a fellow who thinks that going through life yelling and shouting, snorting-and-drinking on the job, assuaging his raging libido with crass directness, basically being a sexist so-and-so, is an acceptable thing," Shubhra wrote.

"So why do we keep watching, even though so much of what Kabir does is so offensive, so problematic, and sets our teeth on edge? We do this because we are led to believe that he has something more to him. We hope to see that something more, the something that will let us see past the ugly walls he’s built for himself. The thing that makes us human," she added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Journalist files complaint in court accusing Salman Khan of assault
2 Zachary Levi to lead Spy Guys
3 Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar shoot for a rain dance sequence