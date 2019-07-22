Kabir Singh box office collection Day 31: Shahid Kapoor starrer earns Rs 271.24 crore

Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles stands at a total collection of Rs 271.24 crore until now. The film, which hit the screens on June 21, is the official remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is currently the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of 2019.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of the film. He tweeted, “#KabirSingh is unstoppable, despite multiple films in the marketplace and reduction of screens/shows… Inches closer to ₹ 275 cr… [Week 5] Fri 1.03 cr, Sat 1.65 cr, Sun 2.30 cr. Total: ₹ 271.24 cr. India biz.”

Kabir Singh also stars Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi and Nikita Dutta. Despite getting snubbed by the critics, it went on to garner immense audience love.

On completion of a month of its release, Kiara took to her official Instagram account and wrote a note of gratitude. Here is what the note read:

“#1MonthOfKabirSingh Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh I don’t know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today. A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me. But I also saw her strength, conviction, her love and her passion and couldn’t help but feel for the love story that you all rooted for with me.. Kabir, aka @shahidkapoor my costar, confidant and friend through this journey who completed and made this story so real and believable. Already missing your craziness mama, couldn’t have been luckier to work together on this special film❤️ Sandeep Sir, the OG! His conviction to stay true to his story and make it so unapologetically, his passion for films, his craziness and honesty gave us the opportunity to play characters that were flawed, imperfect and so real that you can’t stop yourself from feeling for them. Our amazing producers @ashwinvarde @muradkhetani @its_bhushankumar @@tseries.official for making this gem of a film! @santha_dop my incredible dop for capturing every moment of this love story so beautifully.

To all our singers and musicians @sachettandonofficial @paramparathakurofficial @arijitsingh @armaanmalik @amaal_mallik @tulsikumar15 @sachdevaakhilnasha @vishalmishraofficial Thankyou for creating a soundtrack that became an anthem and the heartbeat of the film! To the entire cast and crew, every technician, our EP this film would not be the same without your efforts and hardwork!

My personal team- @jubindesai @raveesh_dhanu @makeupbylekha @hairbyseema @a_little_sip_of_fashion @simrantalwar13 @aajani21 #santosh for having my back all along. But most importantly beyond Thankful to the audience for loving, accepting and rooting for this love story❤🙏”