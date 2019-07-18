Kabir Singh box office collection Day 26: Shahid Kapoor film witnesses a dip

Shahid Kapoor film Kabir Singh is slowing down at the box office. The film’s successful run at the box office has been affected by new release Super 30, which is minting money due to positive mouth-of-word promotion. Kabir Singh earned only Rs 1.60 crore on Tuesday, taking the total collection to Rs 263.19 crore.

“#KabirSingh [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.60 cr. Total: ₹ 263.19 cr. India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on Twitter.

The film, which also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role, has received immense love from the audience and Bollywood.

Thanking the audience, Shahid took to his Instagram profile and wrote a long post. ”Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed indian cinema and the audience has come a long way,” he mentioned in the post.