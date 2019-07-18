Kabir Singh box office collection Day 26: Shahid Kapoor film witnesses a dip

Toggle Menu
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 26: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani film's dream run at the box office is finally being threatened by new releases.

Shahid Kapoor film Kabir Singh is slowing down at the box office. The film’s successful run at the box office has been affected by new release Super 30, which is minting money due to positive mouth-of-word promotion. Kabir Singh earned only Rs 1.60 crore on Tuesday, taking the total collection to Rs 263.19 crore.

“#KabirSingh [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.60 cr. Total: ₹ 263.19 cr. India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on Twitter.

The film, which also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role, has received immense love from the audience and Bollywood.

Thanking the audience, Shahid took to his Instagram profile and wrote a long post. ”Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed indian cinema and the audience has come a long way,” he mentioned in the post.

'Kabir Singh is very stable'

Joginder Tuteja tweeted, "#KabirSingh is very stable, collects 1.60 CR on its 4th Tuesday. Total collection 263.19 CR. All Time Blockbuster."

However, critics gave mixed reviews to the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, claiming that it propagates violence.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave one and a half stars to Kabir Singh. In the review, Shubhra mentioned, "Deverakonda’s undeniable charisma helps his Arjun get past rank bad behavior, but finally he gets to a point where he has to dial back. There’s a redemptive arc, and we are given that as a take-away, and the possibility of a turning-over-a-new-life, which is a great way to end a film.”

She added, “Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab."

