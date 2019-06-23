Kabir Singh box office collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor film opens to record numbers

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh kicked off its box office journey in style with an opening of Rs 20.21 crore. This is the biggest opening for any Shahid film.

The film, also starring Kiara Advani, is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the main role.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “#KabirSingh is terrific on Day 1… Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s biggest opener [surpasses *Day 1* biz of #Padmaavat: ₹ 19 cr]… Biggest *non-holiday* opening day of 2019 [surpasses #TotalDhamaal: ₹ 16.50 cr]… Is a craze amongst the youth… Fri ₹ 20.21 cr. India biz.”

Sandeep Vanga, who also helmed the original, has directed the film. Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta among others play pivotal roles.

Earlier trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com, “Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are looking very good in Kabir Singh. The buzz is exceptionally high. The songs and the trailer have done the trick. It is a remake of Arjun Reddy which was a bumper hit down south. All in all, the movie is being liked by the audience. The youth specifically is pretty much excited to watch the film.”