Toggle Menu
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 15: Shahid Kapoor starrer all set to be biggest Bollywood film of the yearhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/kabir-singh-box-office-collection-day-15-shahid-kapoor-5817499/

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 15: Shahid Kapoor starrer all set to be biggest Bollywood film of the year

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 15: This Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer has accumulated a super-impressive total of Rs 213.20 crore.

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 15
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 15: Shahid Kapoor film is consistent.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh has entered its third week now, but it does not seem so when one looks at its box office figures. After 14 days of its theatrical run, it has accumulated a super-impressive total of Rs 213.20 crore.

Kabir Singh, which also stars Kiara Advani, is already the second biggest Bollywood film at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s numbers on his Twitter account. He wrote, “#KabirSingh continues to flex its muscles at the BO… Packs a solid total… Will emerge highest grossing #Hindi film [2019] in Week 3… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr, Thu 6.72 cr. Total: ₹ 213.20 cr. India biz.”

He wrote in another tweet, “#KabirSingh biz at a glance…
Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr
Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr
Total: ₹ 213.20 cr
India biz.
⭐️ Will #KabirSingh join the coveted ₹ 300 cr Club?… The cricket matches [#CWC19] might act as a roadblock… Week 3 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Kabir Singh.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one and a half star.

In the review, she mentioned, “Deverakonda’s undeniable charisma helps his Arjun get past rank bad behavior, but finally he gets to a point where he has to dial back. There’s a redemptive arc, and we are given that as a take-away, and the possibility of a turning-over-a-new-life, which is a great way to end a film."

She added, "Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 83 first look: Ranveer Singh bears uncanny resemblance to Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev
2 Bombay HC to CBFC: You will not decide what one wants to watch
3 I didn’t want Super 30 to be affected: Mrunal Thakur on Vikas Bahl controversy