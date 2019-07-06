Kabir Singh box office collection Day 15: Shahid Kapoor starrer all set to be biggest Bollywood film of the year

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh has entered its third week now, but it does not seem so when one looks at its box office figures. After 14 days of its theatrical run, it has accumulated a super-impressive total of Rs 213.20 crore.

Kabir Singh, which also stars Kiara Advani, is already the second biggest Bollywood film at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s numbers on his Twitter account. He wrote, “#KabirSingh continues to flex its muscles at the BO… Packs a solid total… Will emerge highest grossing #Hindi film [2019] in Week 3… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr, Thu 6.72 cr. Total: ₹ 213.20 cr. India biz.”

He wrote in another tweet, “#KabirSingh biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr

Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr

Total: ₹ 213.20 cr

India biz.

⭐️ Will #KabirSingh join the coveted ₹ 300 cr Club?… The cricket matches [#CWC19] might act as a roadblock… Week 3 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*.”