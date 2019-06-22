Toggle Menu
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor film gets a decent opening

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 1: The film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, opened to a mixed response from the audience.

Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, released in theaters on Friday. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, opened to a mixed response from the audience. While some were impressed with Shahid’s acting, others found the film similar to its Telugu counterpart. However, its pre-release buzz helped it stay strong at the box office on day one.

Going by the early estimates, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has got a massive opening with the youth thronging theaters on Friday. Film trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted an opening collection of Rs 8-10 crore for the movie.

Talking about the film’s opening day collection, Girish told indianexpress.com, “Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are looking very good in Kabir Singh. The buzz is exceptionally high. The songs and the trailer have done the trick. It is a remake of Arjun Reddy which was a bumper hit down south. All in all, the movie is being liked by the audience. This would be one of Shahid’s best solo starts at the box office. The youth specifically is pretty much excited to watch the film.”

Kabir Singh to earn Rs 21 crore on Day 1?

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter, "Fantastic opening for @shahidkapoor 's #KabirSingh in #India on Day 1..Day 1 Early Estimates for All-India Nett is around ₹ 21 Crs..All-time No.1 for @shahidkapoor"

Film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Kabir Singh a 1.5-star rating. She wrote, "Shahid Kapoor’s physical resemblance to the Reddy character is startling, the same unkempt hair-and-beard, the same dark glasses, but it is not an internally realized performance. Kapoor managed that interiority in Jab We Met in which he was outstanding, and, in parts, in Kaminey. Vijay Deverakonda lets us in, and is not afraid of breaking the boys-don’t-cry myth."

"Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab," she continued.

