Kabir Singh box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor film gets a decent opening

Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, released in theaters on Friday. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, opened to a mixed response from the audience. While some were impressed with Shahid’s acting, others found the film similar to its Telugu counterpart. However, its pre-release buzz helped it stay strong at the box office on day one.

Going by the early estimates, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has got a massive opening with the youth thronging theaters on Friday. Film trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted an opening collection of Rs 8-10 crore for the movie.

Talking about the film’s opening day collection, Girish told indianexpress.com, “Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are looking very good in Kabir Singh. The buzz is exceptionally high. The songs and the trailer have done the trick. It is a remake of Arjun Reddy which was a bumper hit down south. All in all, the movie is being liked by the audience. This would be one of Shahid’s best solo starts at the box office. The youth specifically is pretty much excited to watch the film.”