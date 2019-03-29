Junglee box office prediction: Vidyut Jammwal film to earn Rs 3.5 crore on Day 1

Vidyut Jammwal’s Junglee has caught the fancy of kids and their parents. And, this might help the film to stand strong against last week’s release Kesari and this week’s Notebook. Being a family entertainer, film trade analysts expect the Chuck Russell directorial to make a decent opening at the ticket counters.

“The fantastic trailer of Junglee hinted at it being a good watch. It looked like a complete family entertainer and a perfect film for children. But, the buzz around it subdued a bit around the release. So, I peg its first-day box office collection at Rs 3.5 crore,” said film trade analyst Girish Johar.

He also mentioned that Vidyut Jammwal’s excellence at action sequences might pull the audience to the theaters. “He (Jammwal) is a fantastic action star and gives his 100 per cent to whatever he does. Also, the film is directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker Chuck Russell who has films like The Mask, Eraser, and The Scorpion King to his credit. So, Junglee might turn out to be a surprise hit,” added Girish.

The official synopsis of Junglee reads, “Raj (Jammwal) a vet in his thirties, lives in Mumbai and runs a flourishing veterinary clinic. He is a devoted Kalaripayattu martial artist who works hard and has all a man could want. Turn of events make him visit his hometown after 10 years – a renowned elephant sanctuary where lives his father and childhood elephant friend – Bhola. The emotional homecoming soon turns into a revenge drama which exposes the underbelly of poaching racket that was flourishing in this quaint village. Raj and Bhola’s tender friendship, a bond forged in childhood, shows that they love just as fiercely as they fight the bad guys.”

Junglee will have a box office clash with Nitin Kakar’s Notebook which has been produced by Salman Khan. The film introduces new talents, Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal, to the world of Hindi cinema.

Commenting on Notebook’s box office collection, Girish Johar suggested, “The music of Notebook has been appreciated and new talents Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal are also looking good on the screen. However, being a romantic drama, it appears to be a niche film catering mostly to the audience of top towns. Hence, it might earn Rs 1.5 crore on the day of its release.”