July box office Week 4: Kabir Singh still survives, The Lion King approaches Rs 100 crore

Hollywood continues to make inroads into the Indian market. Both The Lion King and Spider-Man: Far From Home are sitting pretty at the box office with earnings over Rs 80 crore. Defying the trend was Kabir Singh, the Shahid Kapoor starrer that capitalised on several controversies to become the biggest Bollywood film of the year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#KabirSingh continues its victorious run, despite multiple films eating into the market share + reduction in screens/shows… [Week 5] Fri 1.03 cr, Sat 1.65 cr, Sun 2.30 cr, Mon 82 lacs, Tue 82 lacs, Wed 77 lacs, Thu 71 lacs. Total: ₹ 274.36 cr. India biz.”

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 has also done well after stumbling in the first couple of days. The word-of-mouth promotion is strong, even if the reviews are mixed.

Adarsh posted on Twitter, “#Super30 shows its stamina in Week 2… Contribution from #Mumbai [₹ 35.13 cr] and #DelhiUP [₹ 23.57 cr] circuits is driving its biz… [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr, Tue 3.34 cr, Wed 3.16 cr, Thu 3.03 cr. Total: ₹ 113.71 cr. India biz.”

After the whirlwind that was Avengers: Endgame, standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Spider-Man: Far From Home is earning more than expectations. Worldwide, too, it became the first Spider-Man film to cross the 1 billion dollar mark.

In India, the film has topped Rs 80 crore. Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#SpiderManFarFromHome crosses ₹ 80 cr… [Week 3] Fri 62 lacs, Sat 1.30 cr, Sun 1.67 cr, Mon 40 lacs, Tue 38 lacs, Wed 37 lacs, Thu 33 lacs. Total: ₹ 83.82 cr. India biz. All versions. #SpiderMan.”

If you thought Hollywood’s success is all about superhero movies, you would be wrong. Disney’s own, The Lion King, a remake of the well-loved animated classic of 1994, has crossed the Rs 80 crore mark too. It is only in its second week, while the Spider-Man movie attained the feat after three weeks.

“#TheLionKing is a success story… Puts up a fantastic total in Week 1… Biz in Weekend 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*… Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 7.02 cr, Wed 6.25 cr, Thu 5.65 cr. Total: ₹ 81.57 cr. India biz. All versions. HIT,” tweeted Adarsh.