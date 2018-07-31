July box office report: Sanju breaks records, Mission Impossible Fallout threatens Bollywood releases

July box office report: Sanju dominated the ticket counters in the month of July. July box office report: Sanju dominated the ticket counters in the month of July.

The ticket counters witnessed a hurricane in the month of July as Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju raked in moolah day after day. Released on June 29, the Sanjay Dutt biopic became one of the top five earners in Bollywood and also rewrote many records. After completing four weeks at the box office, the total collection of the Rajkumar Hirani directorial stands at Rs 339.75 crore, the fourth highest after Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion’s Rs 510.99 crore, Dangal’s Rs 387.38 crore and PK’s Rs 340.8 crore. Being a non-vacation and a non-festive release, it changed the perception about films crossing milestones only around festivals.

Fox Star Studios CEO Vijay Singh credited the massive success of Sanju to its content and the stellar performances by the cast. He said, “The credit for Sanju’s success has to go to Rajkumar Hirani. Everyone knows he’s a master director and I think he’s revalidated the power of the story and story-telling with Sanju. The second thing, of course, is performances. I think after a long time, there comes a film where it’s not just one performance. The quality of performances that Ranbir and all the others including Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala have delivered, it’s just outstanding.”

The run of Sanju at the theatres was challenged by Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak, Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu’s Soorma, Sanjay Dutt and Jimmy Shergill’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Hollywood releases, Ant-Man and The Wasp and Mission: Impossible Fallout. While Soorma and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 could not make much of a difference with a collection of Rs 30.11 crore and Rs. 4.40 crore, respectively, Dhadak, a remake of Marathi blockbuster hit Sairat, left a mark at the box office with Rs 63.39 crore in its kitty.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp opened with Rs 7.05 crore in India and earned a total amount of Rs 34.22 crore. But the film which left trade pundits surprised is Tom Cruise’s action film Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Tweeting about the film’s performance in India, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Mission accomplished… Hollywood scores yet again… #MissionImpossibleFallout opens BIGGER and BETTER than Hindi releases… Also makes a dent in the biz of holdover titles…” Within three days of its release, the movie has minted Rs 56.13 crore and is expected to surpass the collection of many other Bollywood offerings.

It stands to be seen what magic will Karwaan, Fanney Khan, Gold, Stree, Satyameva Jayate and others will create at the ticket counters in August.

