July box office report: The Lion King and Spiderman Far From Home outdo Bollywood releases

The first half of the year 2019 proved fruitful for filmmakers in terms of box office numbers. And, the second half has started on a positive note. The month of July has shown impressive growth. But it is the Hollywood releases of the month which have outdone the Bollywood releases. The Lion King and Spider-Man: Far From Home have together added over Rs 200 crore to the total Rs 300-350 crore collection of July.

The Lion King has done business of over Rs 100 crore within ten days of its release. It has earned Rs. 114.27 crore until now and is still running successfully in theaters. It recently became the fourth highest grosser in India after the hit Avengers franchise [Avengers: Endgame (Rs 364 crores) and Avengers: Infinity War (Rs 226 crores)] and The Jungle Book (Rs. 187.4 crores).

Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Far From Home has also contributed to the dominance of Hollywood films over the Indian market. The superhero film has gone past Rs 100 crore mark. This, as per trade analyst Girish Johar, is a result of the increased market share of Hollywood in India from 2-3% a decade ago to 10% now. The filmmakers in the West now try to release their films in regional languages on the same day in India as the other significant markets.

According to FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment report 2019, the collection of the top 10 Hollywood films in India has reached over Rs 750 crore in 2018 from Rs 480 crore in 2017.

In Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 has been the frontrunner. Its total collection stands at Rs 125.93 crore. Commenting on this month’s box office performance, Girish Johar said, “Comparing this year’s July vis-à-vis last year, we have already clocked 35 per cent growth. That’s a fantastic jump and will definitely add to the annual collection. If you individually look at July 2019, the month was dominated by Hollywood.”

“The Lion King and Spider-Man: Far From Home had a great run in Indian theaters. The Lion King and Spider-Man: Far From Home are two big films which have walked away with this month’s pie followed by Super 30. Between Lion King and Spider-Man: Far From Home, we have earned more than 200 crore net box office. Of the 300-350 crores that have come from July, the major portion of it has come from the Hollywood releases. We had only one Hindi film Super 30 competing against them,” added Johar.

The other releases of July, Malaal (Rs 2.54 crore) and Arjun Patiala (Rs 5 crore) failed to impress moviegoers. Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s psychological thriller Judgementall Hai Kya has found few takers. “Judgementall Hai Kya is being liked only by a certain section of the audience. It is a very niche kind of a film,” Girish Johar said.

Now, the next month is expected to set cash registers ringing with the release of Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, John Abraham’s Batla House and Prabhas’ Saaho.