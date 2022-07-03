JugJugg Jeeyo shows 72 per cent growth on second Saturday as Rocketry, Rashtra Kavach Om struggle at box office

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor starrer family drama JugJugg Jeeyo has received a good response from cinema-goers on its second Saturday. The film has done better business than this week’s releases, Rashtra Kavach Om and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

As per a Box Office India report, JugJugg Jeeyo has earned around Rs 4.75 crore on Saturday, which is over a 70 per cent rise from its second Friday. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, shared the box office collection of the film from the three major multiplex chains, INOX, PVR and Cinepolis. He shared on Twitter, “⭐ #JugJuggJeeyo #INOX 51 lacs / 90 lacs #PVR 78 lacs / 1.32 cr #Cinepolis 25 lacs / 43 lacs Total: 1.54 cr / 2.65 cr Growth: 72.07%.”

Taran Adarsh shared that a major collection of Aditya Roy Kapur’s action drama Rashtra Kavach Om is coming from single-screen cinemas. The film has failed to pull the audience in the multiplexes. He tweeted, “⭐ #RashtraKavachOm #INOX 17.5 lacs / 17 lacs #PVR 21 lacs / 19 lacs #Cinepolis 10 lacs / 7.5 lacs Total: 48.5 lacs / 43.5 lacs Decline: 10.31%; bulk of its biz is coming from mass belt / single screens.”

R Madhavan’s Rocketry performed better on Saturday in comparison to its opening day. Sharing the film’s collection in the multiplexes, Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Fri / Sat biz at the *national chains*…⭐ #Rocketry

#INOX 17 lacs / 34 lacs #PVR 33 lacs / 39 lacs #Cinepolis 8 lacs / 20 lacs Total: 58 lacs / 93 lacs

Growth: 60.34%.” Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala added, “#RocketryTheNambiEffect is doing well in several overseas territories..Multiple language versions..@ActorMadhavan.”

Speaking of Rocketry’s box office collection, film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “For the Hindi belt, it will be more reliant on word of mouth and it should be decent to start with.”

Meanwhile, JugJugg Jeeyo is attracting the family audience. Though it has received a mixed response from film critics, the Raj Mehta directorial has gotten a thumbs up from the audience.