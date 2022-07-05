Box office collection: JugJugg Jeeyo gives tough competition to Rocketry The Nambi Effect, Rashtra Kavach Om

Hindi films seem to be having a slow week at the box office as new releases Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Rashtra Kavach Om have not been able to generate much interest from the audience. On the first Monday since their release, the films recorded severely low numbers, as per Box Office India.

As per the film trade website, both Rocketry (Hindi) and Rashtra Kavach Om collected Rs 60 lakh at the ticket window on their first weekday. The Aditya Roy Kapur film has so far minted Rs 4.70 crore at the box office while the Madhavan directorial’s Hindi version has minted Rs 4.45 crore.

Rashtra Kavach Om is expected to generate Rs 6 crore in its first week, and Rocketry is expected to generate Rs 6.25 crore.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta called Rocketry: The Nambi Effect a “patchy effort”. “R Madhavan makes you believe in the character, but the writing is stodgy, and the direction doesn’t quite make up for it,” she wrote in the review.

Dharma Productions’ JugJugg Jeeyo, which hit screens on June 24, has been consistently minting money at the box office. As per Box Office India, the film minted Rs 1.75 crore on its second Monday, which is significantly more than the new releases. The film has earned Rs 65.17 crore so far.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave JugJugg Jeeyo 2.5 stars in her review. “Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani film falls back on the familiar Big Fat Punjabi Wedding with opulent sets and wedding naach-gaana every time things threaten to get real and spiky,” read a part of the review.

The three films will face tough competition from Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder which releases in Indian theatres on July 7. The Chris Hemsworth film will bring the Marvel audience back to theatres and with less competition from domestic films, it is expected to dominate the Indian box office.