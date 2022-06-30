JugJugg Jeeyo box office collection day 6: Dharma film crosses Rs 50 cr mark in first week

Raj Mehta’s Jugjugg Jeeyo has managed to impress the audience in its first week as the film has clocked in Rs 50.24 crore in six days. Starring Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, the family comedy opened at Rs 9.28 crore and has managed to hold its own.

The film’s collection rose on its second and third day, considering it was the weekend but dropped massively on the first Monday. It is yet to be seen if Jugjugg Jeeyo will raise its collection on its second weekend. This weekend, the Dharma film compete against Om and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures of Jugjugg Jeeyo on Twitter and wrote, “#JugJuggJeeyo crosses ₹ 50 cr on Day 6… Steady at national chains, but remains weak outside metros and also mass circuits… Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 4.82 cr, Tue 4.52 cr, Wed 3.97 cr. Total: ₹ 50.24 cr. #India biz.”

Jugjugg Jeeyo released shortly after Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that surprised the industry with its box office collection that crossed Rs 200 crore, which was quite an anomaly for the Hindi film industry. Not many Hindi films, apart from the Kartik Aaryan starrer, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files, have made a mark on the box office this year.

Before the film’s release, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi told indianexpress.com, “I have no doubts JugJugg Jeeyo will do phenomenally well in the metro cities and urban India. The only thing I want to see is how well it performs in smaller towns and rural India because the film’s cast has appeal beyond the metros but the matter of question is whether the film’s content will appeal to the audience beyond urban India.”

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave Jugjugg Jeeyo 2.5 stars and shared in her review, “The film, like Mehta’s previous one which stuck faithfully to its far-out premise, works best when it is totally committed to being randy and bawdy. Maniesh Paul’s local stud Gurpreet, wearer of co-ordinated sets, owner of a gym, keeper of beer in the locker and money in the drawer, talking up ‘tharak’ (lust), is a hoot. The famous Patiala peg-and-leg finds an entry in a father-son confessional between Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, the latter being surprisingly effective as a low-grade moocher. This is Anil Kapoor’s show all the way, as he zig-zags between being loving dad-and-husband to a timorous man-about-town.”