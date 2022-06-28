scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
JugJugg Jeeyo box office collection Day 4: Varun-Kiara film maintains a good hold on first Monday, crosses Rs 40 crore

JugJugg Jeeyo box office: Though the Dharma Productions film has been doing decent business, it has not been able to cross the Monday collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Samrat Prithviraj.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2022 10:11:12 am
jugjugg jeeyo box officeJugJugg Jeeyo released in the theaters on June 24. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan-led JugJugg Jeeyo is managing to entertain the audience and pull them to the theatre. The film had a good opening weekend with a collection of Rs 36.93 crore, and on its first Monday, it earned somewhere between Rs 4.5-5 crore, taking the film’s total collection to Rs 42 crore.

Though the film has been doing decent business, it has not been able to cross the Monday collections of this year’s other major releases like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Samrat Prithviraj. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, JugJugg Jeeyo is playing well in metros such as Delhi and Mumbai but is failing to attract the audience in mass circuits. Now, it remains to be seen if the Raj Mehta directorial will survive the weekday test and end with a strong first-week haul.

JugJugg Jeeyo could not beat the opening weekend collections of Akshay Kumar’s historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, which minted Rs 39.40 crore in the first three days of its release, but ultimately flopped because of its massive budget. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi made Rs 39.12 crore during the first weekend and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 aced them all with a collection of Rs 55.96 crore in the first weekend.

Also read |Best and worst Hindi films of 2022 so far: RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, KGF 2, Gehraiyaan on the list

Ahead of its release, film trade experts had expressed concern over the film’s business in Tier 2 and 3 cities. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had told indianexpress.com, “I have no doubts JugJugg Jeeyo will do phenomenally well in the metro cities and urban India. The only thing I want to see is how well it performs in smaller towns and rural India because the film’s cast has appeal beyond the metros but the matter of question is whether the film’s content will appeal to the audience beyond urban India.”

Also read |Jugjugg Jeeyo: Neetu Kapoor captures the raw anguish of a loveless marriage in one scene, everything else is just noise

JugJugg Jeeyo has received a mixed response from the audience and film critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta has given a 2.5-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani film falls back on the familiar Big Fat Punjabi Wedding with opulent sets and wedding naach-gaana every time things threaten to get real and spiky.”

