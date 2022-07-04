JugJugg Jeeyo box office collection: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani movie jumps ahead, earns Rs 67.54 cr

Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s family entertainer JugJugg Jeeyo is still minting money at the box office, considering it released two weeks ago. The Raj Mehta directorial earned Rs 6 crore net on its second Sunday, which is still a lot when compared with the box office results of two new releases, Aditya Roy Kapur’s Rashtra Kavach Om and R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Its total collection now stands at an impressive Rs 67.54 crore.

This means that the second weekend business (Friday — Rs 3.03 crore, Saturday — Rs 4.75 crore and Sunday — Rs 6.10 crore) of JugJugg Jeeyo is around Rs 14 crore net, which reflects how well the audience has responded to the film despite the pandemic and its obstacles. In fact, JugJugg Jeeyo’s second weekend figure is a cut above the first weekend numbers of movies like Jersey, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Radhey Shyam.

#JugJuggJeeyo puts up a good show in Weekend 2… National chains attract ample footfalls… Faces a mighty #Hollywood opponent [#Thor] on Thu, has time till Wed to score… [Week 2] Fri 3.03 cr, Sat 4.75 cr, Sun 6.10 cr. Total: ₹ 67.54 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ZqVVO8v1Ml — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2022

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday tweeted the latest box office figures of the Raj Mehta movie and wrote, “#JugJuggJeeyo puts up a good show in Weekend 2… National chains attract ample footfalls… Faces a mighty #Hollywood opponent [#Thor] on Thu, has time till Wed to score… [Week 2] Fri 3.03 cr, Sat 4.75 cr, Sun 6.10 cr. Total: ₹ 67.54 cr. #India biz.”

Considering the slow pace at which both Rashtra Kavach Om and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect are moving at the ticket counters, JugJugg Jeeyo is expected to keep a strong hold in third week as well. But by then, it will also be facing a new competition at the box office in the form of big MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder. Now, only time will tell if JugJugg Jeeyo manages to make a 100 crore at the domestic box office, like it did worldwide.

Apart from the main cast, JugJugg Jeeyo also stars YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli and actor-comedian and host Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles.