Monday, June 27, 2022
JugJugg Jeeyo box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani film earns Rs 36.93 cr, posts 4th highest opening of 2022

JugJugg Jeeyo box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani- Neetu Kapoor-Anil Kapoor film saw a great first weekend as it minted Rs 36.93 crore.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 27, 2022 12:27:06 pm
jugjugg jeeyo varun kiaraJugJugg Jeeyo released on June 24.

JugJugg Jeeyo is gaining momentum at the box office by the day. A positive word of mouth is helping along the box office numbers of the family entertainer. After a decent opening at Rs 9.28 crore on Friday, the Raj Mehta directorial has managed to collect around Rs 36.93 crore nett on its first weekend.

JugJugg Jeeyo stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film talks about relationships and marriage, as to couples from different generations head towards divorce. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “JugJuggJeeyo fares very well in Weekend 1… Gains on Day 2 and 3 positive sign… Multiplexes fantastic, yield big revenue, while mass circuits bloom on Day 3… Needs to maintain a strong grip on Day 4… Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 36.93 cr. #India biz.” He also said that the film saw the fourth highest opening of the year for Hindi films.

Also read |Varun Dhawan reveals he fought with Kiara Advani during JugJugg Jeeyo shoot: ‘She said I am chauvinistic’

JugJugg Jeeyo had over 40 per cent upswing in numbers on its second day. According to Boxofficeindia.com, it further gained 20 per cent on Sunday “as the mass markets show very good growth on Sunday.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted that JugJugg Jeeyo got a solid push in regions like Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh and Bengaluru. JugJugg Jeeyo could not beat the opening day collections of Akshay Kumar’s historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, which minted Rs 10.70 crore on the first day of its release. By comparison, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi made Rs 10.5 crore on day one.

Also read |Neetu Kapoor: Child artiste to superstar, looking at her Bollywood career as she returns with Jugjugg Jeeyo

Prior to the release on June 24, trade expert Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “JugJugg Jeeyo is a bit urban, typical Dharma glossy film. So, it will get a good start in Delhi, Punjab, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Mysore, and the top 20 cities.”

