JugJugg Jeeyo box office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan-Anil Kapoor film gets decent opening, almost hits Gangubai Kathiawadi numbers

Dharma Productions’ latest release, JugJugg Jeeyo, has received a decent opening at the box office. The film has done good business in the Northern belt of the country, especially in the Delhi-NCR region. On its opening day, it witnessed an average occupancy of 20-25 per cent.

As per a Box Office India report, JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, has earned approximately Rs 8.50 crore on Friday. The film has done better in the Hindi-speaking regions. But, it is unlikely that the film will beat the opening day collections of Akshay Kumar’s historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, which minted Rs 10.70 crore on the first day of its release. By comparison, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi made Rs 10.5 crore on day one.

JugJugg Jeeyo had received solid pre-release booking. Film producer and trade expert Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “JugJugg Jeeyo is a bit urban, typical Dharma glossy film. So, it will get a good start in Delhi, Punjab, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Mysore, and the top 20 cities.”

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi was sceptical about the film’s performance in the rural market and smaller towns of the country. “I have no doubts JugJugg Jeeyo will do phenomenally well in the metro cities and urban India. The only thing I want to see is how well it performs in smaller towns and rural India because the film’s cast has appeal beyond the metros but the matter of question is whether the film’s content will appeal to the audience beyond urban India,” he had said.

The family entertainer has received a mediocre response from the film critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 2.5-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “JugJugg Jeeyo is Anil Kapoor’s show all the way, as he zig-zags between being loving dad-and-husband to a timorous man-about-town. The film falls back on the familiar Big Fat Punjabi Wedding with opulent sets and wedding naach-gaana every time things threaten to get real and spiky.”